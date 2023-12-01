Tata Tele Business Services Collaborates with Truecaller to offer ‘Verified Business Caller ID Solution’

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has collaborated with Truecaller to introduce the innovative ‘Verified Business Caller Id Solution’ to TTBS enterprise customers, therefore making a significant advancement in secure and efficient communication by providing an additional layer of identity, credibility, and spam prevention.

Establishing trust between enterprises and their customers is paramount in today’s digital era. The Verified Business Caller ID solution suite by Truecaller promises to transform how TTBS enterprise customers interact with their users. Truecaller, through its Verified Business Caller ID solution, will enable users to instantly recognise verified business calls, displaying the brand and logo with precision. The solution ensures that when businesses call their customers, a distinctive green badge accompanies the caller ID, reassuring the authenticity of the business. This verified identity fosters an environment of trust where customers can confidently recognise and engage with legitimate callers.

Brand protection measures are put in place to maintain the integrity of their verified identity, restricting access to editing the name, logo, and tags associated to avoid brand impersonation. Moreover, the advanced and dynamic features such as Call Reason, Video Caller ID, Call Feedback, and other rich media offerings enhancing customer engagement.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “We are committed to driving innovation and efficiency for enterprises through our solutions and our collaboration with Truecaller is a testament to this commitment. By integrating Truecaller’s cutting-edge technology into our offerings, we aim to empower businesses with a seamless and secure communication solution that not only optimises operations but significantly augments customer trust and satisfaction.”

Extending these thoughts on the collaboration, Mr. Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller said, “At Truecaller, we understand the significance of trust and authenticity in the modern business landscape. This strategic collaboration with TTBS allows us to extend our Verified Business services to enterprises, ensuring their credibility and reliability to millions of users within the Truecaller community. By leveraging our advanced verification technology with TTBS robust network, we are committed to providing businesses with a unique tool to verify their authenticity and solidify their connections with customers.”

The Verified Business Badge acts as a safeguard against any unauthorised changes to essential brand information, protecting businesses from potential misuse and ensuring consistent brand representation. So far, over 2000+ active businesses across India and other vital global markets have benefitted from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. Besides improving business call efficiency, the solution has significantly brought down phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications. TTBS and Truecaller’s strategic collaboration underscores their shared commitment to transforming customer communication and elevating the standard of trust and transparency in every business interaction.

With a strong focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer services, TTBS is enabling a ‘digital-first’ ecosystem for businesses to become digitally agile. For this, TTBS has taken several initiatives in recent times to empower businesses with innovative and reliable solutions that help them maintain smooth operations in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner. The company’s Smart Business Solutions portfolio comprises of Smartflo CCaaS suite, an advanced cloud communication suite integrated with omni-channel capabilities, SmartOffice- a one-box start-up kit with voice, data, apps, storage & much more, Smart Internet Leased Line with built in cloud security, SD-WAN iFLX an intelligently flexible solution for network optimisation and a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions.