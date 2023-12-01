Honeywell’s new Augmented Reality Solution set to elevate Consumers’ Shopping Experience

For every festive shopping season, solutions that enhance the customer experience and help speed their decisions are increasingly critical. To optimise retail operations and efficiency, Honeywell, on 30th November 2023, announced the latest release of its powerful SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software, designed to make shopping easier and help ensure a seamless retail experience.

Used by companies worldwide to scan millions of barcodes each day, SwiftDecoder transforms camera-enabled devices into efficient barcode scanners offering fast and accurate data capture. For retailers, it seamlessly integrates the software’s augmented reality plug-ins into both store associate- and customer-facing applications. This integration boosts productivity by enabling the scanning of shelf tags and visually overlaying graphics and information on the screen. This is beneficial for store associates managing inventory and ensuring price label accuracy, as well as for customers seeking promotional and nutritional details, helping to provide a frictionless checkout experience.

“SwiftDecoder is enabling retailers to create innovative applications that revolutionise the customer journey… Fast and frictionless checkouts not only boost customer satisfaction but also improve operational efficiency, allowing businesses to embrace a forward-thinking shopping experience. With Honeywell technology, accurate and real-time product information is delivered to both associates and customers, leading to higher-quality customer interactions. This convergence of technology and consumer empowerment is helping to reshape the retail landscape, promising a future where frictionless, efficient, and convenient shopping is the new norm,” said David Barker, President, Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services.

“The Indian digital economy is growing exponentially, and the Indian retail industry is embracing digital transformation for better outcomes that include improving customer experience and enhancing process efficiency. Honeywell Technologies are enabling productivity and efficiency for retailers. The new SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software leverages augmented reality, has high reliability in handling intricate workflows, swift data capture, enhances the shopping experience, and will be a game-changer in shaping the future of retail,” mentioned Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India.

As we gear up for the next festive season and the shopping season continues, solutions enhancing the customer experience and bringing speed to shoppers’ decisions will be critical. With purchasing options like click and collect and innovative options like “Shop and Go” – where consumers can complete purchases in-store without interacting with an associate – the adoption of SwiftDecoder presents an opportunity to create unique shopping experiences that will keep consumers coming back for more. Research firm Gartner reported that customer experience influences 66 percent of loyalty, surpassing price and brand combined, and 94 percent of consumers are more likely to make future purchases with a positive experience.

Reduced wait times at checkout mean that more customers can be served in a shorter period which, in turn, can increase the store’s overall sales potential. This technology can also facilitate better inventory management by providing real-time data on product popularity and availability, helping businesses make more informed decisions.

SwiftDecoder’s advanced image-processing algorithms can be used in many different devices, including mobile phones, tablets, computers, wearable scanners, drones, and kiosks for a variety of retail and logistics applications.