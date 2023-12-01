Exclusive Video Interview with Dr. Naresh Yallapragada, Group CIO, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals
Dr. Naresh Yallapragada, Group CIO, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, delves into the technological strategies driving Rainbow Hospitals’ evolution as a prominent player in the healthcare landscape, with a particular focus on mother and child’s well-being. Operating across six cities in India, Rainbow Hospitals strategically positions its 17 units to cater comprehensively to the healthcare needs from conception to 18 years post-delivery.