Tata Tele Business Services offer ‘Work from home’ solutions to Enterprises

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered both demand and supply side challenges for enterprises across India. With most of the businesses moving their operations to a work from home mode, Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) is offering ‘Work from Home’ solutions that empower these enterprises with robust, end-to-end connectivity solutions with secure access, collaboration and back-office operations.

As enterprises adapt to this new reality, TTBS’ Work from Home solutions help them maintain ‘business as usual’ mode while improving their efficiency and productivity as their employees work remotely. Some of these solutions include Hosted IVR, which allows enterprises to quickly set up distributed call center and enable agents to work from home, Audio and Web conferencing solutions which enable collaboration across employees, partners and customers, International Bridging Services that allow business to remain globally connected and Secure Document and Data Management solutions that address security concerns arising out of a distributed and remote working environment.

Elaborating on these solutions, Sai Pratyush, Group Product Head – IOT, Cloud and SaaS, Tata Teleservices Ltd. said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a need for business continuity and we are committed to not only providing our customers with uninterrupted telecom services, but also support them with innovative solutions that help them deal effectively with this unprecedented crisis. As working from home becomes the new normal, our customers want solutions that enable employees to connect securely from their homes and collaborate effectively with their colleagues who are also working remotely. We will continue to focus on bringing to market, innovative solutions that would help our customers address this new normal.”

TTBS has leveraged its expertise and experience in the telecom sector to address the surge in customer demand for reliable connectivity and access to applications and services they need. With the focus on customer centricity and innovation, TTBS will continue to play the role of technology enabler by strengthening its portfolio of services especially in the areas of SaaS, IaaS, IoT and Cloud.

Following are the Work From Home solutions from TTBS:

· Hosted IVR – The service allows enterprises to setup a ‘Distributed Call Centre’ for remote work scenarios. The cloud-based IVR service facilitates agents receive customer calls on mobile devices, perform complex tasks such as Dynamic Call Routing and Call Hunting for a seamless customer service experience. Moreover, the service al so enables team leads track team’s performance by analyzing call quality and critical parameters like received and missed calls ratio per hour.

· Interactive Website – The service ensure a higher level of customer satisfaction in all digital aspects. It can help the businesses automate visitor’s experience by providing tools to address customer queries remotely. The suite also offers ‘Auto Routing’ to direct customer queries to department specific agents, and ‘In-chat’ file sharing to facilitate agent collaboration to resolve a specific customer query

· Audio & Web Collaboration – Tala Tele Business Services ensures a higher degree of digital collaboration at every step of remote working setup. The ‘Audio & Web Collaboration’ ensures seamless exchange of multimedia files over different platforms and devices. It offers unlimited conferencing service at fixed affordable monthly rentals wherein you can add up to 125 participants at a time. The service enjoys a wide reach with local dial in across 80 countries across the world with 130+ access numbers. The suite offers File Sharing, Chat, Record and Replay meetings over a ‘Secure Conferencing Setup’ for your employees, colleagues, partners and customers over desktops, smartphones and tablets.

· International Bridging Services – With employees making international calls while working from home without any ISD packs, Tata Teleservices’s IBS ensures globally connectivity at optimized ISD costs. The service includes ‘Secure Calling’ to offer password protected ISD calling at employee level with basic mobile devices without any third-party app installation. Moreover, the ISB feature also ensures privacy of employee’s personal mobile numbers by masking it on International calls.

· Document Management System – The DMS service facilitates sharing of large documents remotely without compromising on security. Our document security algorithms secure and de-risk document repositories from data loss. The DMS also enables highest standards of data confidentiality by only allowing authorized users to access certain documents. The service also enables role-based access to boost employee’s collaboration by allowing them to work on the same set of documents remotely.

· Office 365 Collaboration Suite – Tata Tele Business Services also offers ‘Office 365 Collaboration Suite’, the one-stop collaboration and productivity package for all the business requirements. The cloud-based software` suite includes- Microsoft Teams, One Drive, Share Point and Yammer to help the businesses thrive in today’s digital era.

· Dropbox for Business – The ‘Dropbox for Business’ that serves as a central place to store and access documents during work from home scenarios. With Dropbox for business, the teams can work from anywhere and sync important files across all devices.

