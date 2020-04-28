Dr Satya Gupta appointed as the Chairman of IESA for 2020 -2021

Read Article

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body representing the Indian Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) industry appointed Dr. Satya Gupta, founder and CEO of Seedeyas Innovation, as the IESA Chairman for the year 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Satya Gupta said, “I am honoured to be appointed as IESA Chairman. I am working with the new Executive Council and will strive to make India as the most preferred destination for Innovative Intelligent Electronics & Semiconductor Products, globally competitive manufacturing, industry-friendly and fiscally attractive policies and Best in the world talent. During the current challenging times, it has become amply clear that “Self Reliance for Electronics Products and Components” is a must and has to be addressed on most urgent basis by industry, Government and Research community working together. IESA is working on multiple initiatives towards this goal, one of which is 1K-10K-100K program which aims to create 1K Electronics & Fabless Start-ups, 10K IPs and 100 K Crore of Business Value. IESA envisages a vibrant and inclusive ESDM eco-system with participation from every state of India and developing products & technologies which will address national and global challenges.”

Dr Satya Gupta is an Industry veteran, successful entrepreneur and visionary leader in the Electronics & Semiconductor space. He has contributed immensely in the area of Semiconductor and Intelligent Electronics Products. After a long and successful corporate career at Intel, he has been a serial entrepreneur and has co-founded 4 successful start-ups: Intel Micro Electronic Services, Open-Silicon, Concept2Silicon and SenZopt.

Continuing his entrepreneurial journey his new venture Seedeyas Innovations is focused on building Intelligent Electronics products & solutions in the area of Medical Electronics, Agriculture and Environment. Dr. Gupta along with several industry leaders co-founded IESA in 2005 and has been actively involved in promoting ESDM Industry through various initiatives at both state and national level.

The IESA Executive Council 2020-2021 comprises of;

# Rajeev Khushu, Vice Chairman, IESA, Director Corporate Affairs, Texas Instruments (I) Pvt. Ltd.

# Vivek Tyagi, Treasurer, IESA, Director Sales – India Region, Western Digital (SanDisk India Device Design Centre Pvt. Ltd).

# Ajay Naini, Vice President Processor Systems and Site Director, Xilinx Inc.

# Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.,

# Anoop Dutta, CEO, EmuPro Consulting Pvt Ltd., Guru Ganesan, President and Managing Director, ARM Embedded Technologies Pvt Ltd.

# Guru Ganesan, President and Managing Director, ARM Embedded Technologies Pvt Ltd.

# Pradeep Vajram, CEO and Chairman ,AlphaICs India Pvt Ltd., Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors

# Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors

# Venkata Simhadri, CEO & Chairman, MosChip Semiconductor Technology Ltd. and

# Jitendra Chaddah, Advisor, IESA, Senior Director, Operations and, Strategic Relations, Intel India.

Welcoming Dr. Satya Gupta on his becoming the Chairman, Jitendra Chaddah (JC), outgoing Chairman, IESA said, “Over the last couple of years, IESA has made tremendous progress towards the goal of making India a global hub for ESDM by accelerating innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in the electronics product design and development space. I would like to acknowledge the commendable efforts of the IESA Executive Council along with the partners from the government, industry and academia in enabling this transformation. As the ESDM ecosystem is poised for the next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Satya Gupta to the role of IESA Chairman. I am confident his strong technology acumen coupled with rich industry experience will be extremely valuable as IESA continues to lead the India ESDM ecosystem. I also welcome the new EC members, a very strong and capable set of leaders who have come forward to help contribute to IESA’s journey.”

