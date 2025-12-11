TCS acquires Coastal Cloud to accelerate its AI-led Salesforce strategy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made one of its most decisive moves in the Salesforce ecosystem with the acquisition of Coastal Cloud, a Palm Coast–based Summit consulting partner known for its deep multi-cloud expertise and enterprise-grade transformation projects. The all-cash deal, valued at $700 million, positions TCS among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms globally, strengthening its ambition to lead the next wave of AI-driven enterprise modernization.

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud has built a strong reputation for end-to-end Salesforce consulting—spanning Sales, Service, Marketing, Revenue, CPQ, Commerce and the increasingly strategic Salesforce Data Cloud. Its strategic advisory capabilities, participation in Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, and its leadership under veteran Eric Berridge have made it a trusted partner for enterprises across industries. With more than 400 specialists and over 3,000 multi-cloud certifications, the firm adds significant depth to TCS’ global talent pool.

For TCS, the acquisition comes at a pivotal time. In October 2025, the company bolstered its Salesforce capabilities with the acquisition of ListEngage, a Summit Partner recognized for Marketing, Commerce and Agentforce solutions. Coastal Cloud now complements those strengths with multi-cloud breadth, advisory muscle and enhanced access to the mid-market segment—creating a unified foundation for TCS’ long-term Salesforce expansion strategy.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, describes the deal as a transformational milestone that aligns closely with the company’s AI-first vision. Bringing aboard Coastal Cloud’s experienced consultants, she said, elevates TCS’ advisory, data and AI offerings globally. “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda,” she said, while welcoming the Coastal Cloud team into the TCS fold.

For Coastal Cloud, joining TCS opens the door to expanded reach and scale. CEO Eric Berridge sees the move as an opportunity to bring richer, AI-infused transformation solutions to clients worldwide. “Our Salesforce and multi-cloud expertise, combined with TCS’ global reach and advanced AI capabilities, allow us to support customers across a broader spectrum of transformation needs,” he said. The partnership also strengthens the firm’s ability to nurture and attract top Salesforce and AI talent.

TCS expects the combined strengths of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud to accelerate its capability to design full-stack, sector-specific Salesforce solutions across global markets. According to Vikram Karakoti, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TCS, the two acquisitions collectively deepen the company’s geographic footprint, expand industry expertise and significantly scale talent availability—critical ingredients for supporting clients in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Beyond strengthening its Salesforce practice, the acquisition reaffirms TCS’ long-standing commitment to the US market, its largest globally. Over the past five decades, the company has grown into one of the most trusted transformation partners for American enterprises. The latest deal underscores that focus, ensuring continuity of services while equipping TCS to help clients modernize operations with speed and precision.

With Coastal Cloud now part of its global portfolio—subject to customary closing conditions—TCS has signalled that it will continue pursuing strategic M&A opportunities aligned with its priorities in AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Engineering and Enterprise Solutions. As enterprises across industries accelerate their AI journeys, the integration of deep Salesforce expertise positions TCS to deliver more comprehensive, agent-driven, data-powered transformation programs at scale.