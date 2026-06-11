Salesforce expands AI skills initiative in India

Salesforce has announced a commitment to equip one million learners across India with AI-focused skills by 2030, as the company marks the tenth anniversary of its India Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The initiative aims to support workforce readiness for an AI-driven economy through a combination of industry, academic and government-led skilling programmes, reflecting the growing demand for digital, cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities across sectors.

The announcement comes at a time when organisations globally are accelerating AI adoption while simultaneously facing talent shortages in emerging technology domains. Industry analysts have increasingly highlighted workforce development as a critical factor in realising the potential of AI investments.

Multi-stakeholder approach to AI skilling

Salesforce said the programme will leverage its Trailhead learning platform and bring together educational institutions, industry partners and government agencies to deliver training and certification opportunities across the country.

The initiative includes collaborations with government-backed programmes and agencies such as the IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with a focus on developing AI-ready talent.

The company is also expanding its virtual internship programme with the All India Council for Technical Education, providing students with project-based learning opportunities designed to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements.

In addition, Salesforce plans to strengthen academic Centres of Excellence with institutions such as Manipal Academy of Higher Education, enabling students to gain practical exposure to cloud, CRM and AI technologies.

Partner ecosystem to support workforce development

A key component of the initiative involves Salesforce’s partner ecosystem, which includes organisations such as Accenture, Deloitte, Grant Thornton Bharat, Infosys, PwC India and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

According to Salesforce, these partners will contribute through structured training programmes, mentorship initiatives and project-based learning opportunities that help learners develop industry-relevant skills and improve employment prospects within the broader Salesforce ecosystem.

AI workforce readiness becomes strategic priority

The announcement reflects a wider trend across the technology industry, where organisations are investing heavily in workforce development to address the skills requirements created by AI adoption.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to large-scale implementation, demand is increasing for professionals with expertise spanning artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics and enterprise applications.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, said the initiative is intended to support the development of future technology talent while positioning India’s workforce to play a leading role in the evolving AI economy.

Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer at AICTE, highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing students for emerging workforce requirements and strengthening India’s digital talent pipeline.

Building capacity for the AI economy

The commitment underscores the growing recognition that AI adoption requires not only technology investments but also large-scale workforce transformation.

Governments, educational institutions and technology companies are increasingly collaborating on skilling programmes aimed at preparing students and professionals for emerging roles in AI, automation and digital transformation.

For Salesforce, the initiative aligns with broader efforts to expand access to technology education and create a larger pool of AI-ready talent capable of supporting enterprise digital transformation initiatives in India and beyond.

As demand for AI skills continues to outpace supply, workforce development programmes such as these are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the country’s technology and innovation ecosystem over the coming decade.