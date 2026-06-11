Why the future of manufacturing lies in data, automation, and predictive intelligence

By Naman Shah, Managing Director & CEO of LeSol Group

Modern manufacturing does not depend on simple command execution through machines anymore. It is gradually transitioning to intelligent production, where AI helps anticipate possible problems, automation achieves accuracy on a much larger scale, and data plays a crucial role in decision-making. Hence, the current manufacturing competition is about agility and foresight.

The Importance of Data in Intelligent Manufacturing

Data has gained significance in intelligent manufacturing processes. The advent of IIoT technology has made it possible to convert the entire industrial space into an endless data stream, collecting data from all machines and production processes. Indeed, such importance can be explained by the following figures: the global market for big data analytics in the smart manufacturing industry is expected to grow to $356.9 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 19.7%. In addition to boosting efficiency, data analysis allows companies to save a lot of resources in terms of waste elimination and productivity increase.

Automation Leading to Greater Efficiency, Scaling, and Safety

The use of automation and robotics has greatly progressed beyond the basics of repetitive work. The current generation of collaborative robots, or cobots, works side by side with humans amidst uncertainty and variability and thus raises the accuracy and safety while enabling humans to do higher-level functions such as process optimization. According to IDC research findings, by 2029, 30% of factories will be using central configuration and management of control systems through open, virtualized, software-defined automation platforms.

Predictive Intelligence to Predict Problems Before Manufacturing

The technology that may prove revolutionary for the industry is that of predictive intelligence. The application of advanced predictive intelligence relies on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

One of the key uses of predictive intelligence is predictive maintenance. This involves analyzing machine vibrations, performance variations, and temperature changes to predict potential problems in the future. Predictive maintenance increases machine lifespan, saves money on machine maintenance, and ensures efficient performance. In addition, the application of predictive intelligence makes it easier to manage quality control because systems foresee problems in advance, resulting in high-quality production with minimum mistakes.

Predictive intelligence in supply chain management facilitates forecasting demand, inventory management, and purchasing in accordance with demand changes.

Role of Artificial Intelligence as the Core Component

Artificial intelligence acts as the basis for all data analytics and predictions. The use of artificial intelligence technology ensures that analyzing data becomes easier and helps in providing real-time data and insights for quick decision-making.

There has been a fast growth of AI in the manufacturing market, reaching approximately $34.18 billion in 2025, while growing further to hit $155.04 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 35.3%. Another forecast estimated the market at over $13.02 billion in 2025 and $319.12 billion by 2035, growing with a CAGR of 37.7%.

Nonetheless, this does not translate to a high maturity level of implementation. A prediction for 2026 suggests that while 98% of production companies will either experiment or plan to implement AI-powered automation technologies, merely 20% would feel mature enough to do so.

When combined with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems, artificial intelligence technology creates a connected environment within smart factories.

Operational Use Of Modern Manufacturing

Some key use cases powered by intelligent technologies within manufacturing include the following:

Digital Twin technology that provides continuous simulation of an industrial facility in order to fine-tune the manufacturing process while keeping the production running.

Artificial Intelligence techniques used in image recognition analysis to detect possible flaws in products.

Predictive analytics for risk assessment in the area of supply chain management. Intelligent inventory management that manages inventories according to consumption rate.

Cost-saving energy optimization systems that can identify areas of inefficiency. Workforce management tools to align labor with manufacturing needs.

The Emergence of Autonomous Production Ecosystems

Industrial ecosystems that are autonomous are currently being designed for production without any human labor force intervening.

The use of modular production systems is becoming more popular; making it easy for manufacturers to establish flexible factories close to places of consumption.

Barriers to Scalable Implementation

Although advanced manufacturing technologies present advantages for organizations willing to adopt them, there are challenges. Siloed data due to the current technology hinders visibility within business operations. Inadequate skills in artificial intelligence, data engineering, and integration systems hinder adoption, hence the need for training programs. Cyber threats pose another danger to businesses using advanced production techniques since digitalization increases vulnerability.

High costs of adoption pose yet another challenge, especially when mid-size manufacturers adopt advanced manufacturing practices.

Reimagining Industry Excellence

Data analytics, automation, and predictions are driving the advent of the new age of intelligent manufacturing. The use of these methods makes it possible for manufacturers to achieve maximum efficiency and minimize risk at the same time. Provided there is ongoing innovation in the field, manufacturers that adopt the approach explained above have a higher likelihood of achieving sustained success in the future.

– The author is Naman Shah, Managing Director & CEO of LeSol Group, a vertically integrated electronics manufacturing company focused on scalable, quality-driven production solutions for the Indian and global markets. LeSol Group operates a well-established OEM Business along with two well-known brands – ReneSola and Usha Shriram

Manufacturing is entering a new era driven by AI, automation, industrial data, digital twins, and connected operations. To recognize the organizations leading this transformation, Express Computer presents the Intelligent Manufacturing 500—India’s definitive initiative spotlighting the country’s most progressive manufacturing enterprises and technology leaders. Learn more at Intelligent Manufacturing 500