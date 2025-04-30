Express Computer

TCS collaborates with SAP to enable enterprise-wide GenAI and cloud adoption for its customers

TCS collaborates with SAP to enable enterprise-wide GenAI and cloud adoption for its customers

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with SAP to enable business transformation at scale for SAP customers by leveraging Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). Building on their two-decade relationship between both organisations, this collaboration aims to further drive scalability, agility, and innovation.

TCS and SAP are helping customers accelerate enterprise-wide cloud adoption as part of their ‘RISE with SAP’ initiative, facilitating a simpler transition from on-premises to cloud environments. Through this collaboration, TCS plans to work with SAP to power a centralised eco-system for its global customers, enhancing service management, end-user experience, and overall customer success.

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said, “Over the past two decades, TCS and SAP have consistently delivered industry-leading solutions, empowering global enterprises on their digital transformation journeys. As we embark on the next phase, we remain committed to creating sustainable value and fostering growth for our customers. Together, we will continue to transform end-user experiences and drive innovation across the enterprise landscape.”

 

TCS plans to establish an Innovation Council, leveraging its Agile Innovation Cloud (AIC) framework to drive innovation in areas such as AI democratisation, GenAI, and automation ecosystems to enable innovation at scale for SAP customers. Additionally, TCS will also leverage its TCS Pace Port™ innovation network spread across 12 major cities worldwide to ideate, collaborate, and develop solutions with SAP customers. The TCS PaceTM network aims to promote systematic, scalable, and sustainable innovation in enterprises.

 

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP, Customer Services & Delivery, said, “Our collaboration with TCS continues to drive meaningful impact for customers by bringing together leading cloud solutions and proven delivery expertise. Together, we are helping organisations simplify their transformation journeys, accelerate cloud adoption, and harness the power of AI and data.”

 

Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions, TCS, said, “TCS looks forward to building on its twenty-year partnership with SAP to launch an accelerated path to RISE with SAP adoption and E2E automation with GenAI. TCS enjoys a 360° relationship with SAP, and, together, we provide our clients with seamless and flexible digital cloud adoption, reinforcing operational resilience and efficiency. The new endeavor combines our agile, scalable methodologies with cutting-edge GenAI innovations to help global enterprises adapt, grow, and unlock new opportunities through technology.”

 

Over the last two decades, TCS has remained SAP’s trusted transformation partner of choice across the value chain. The alliance has enabled clients to unlock the full potential of SAP’s enterprise cloud, business AI, and data analytics capabilities.

 

