Tenable Appoints Eric Doerr as Chief Product Officer

Tenable announced the appointment of Eric Doerr as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Doerr brings nearly three decades of experience building and scaling security products at some of the world’s most respected technology companies, including Microsoft and, most recently, Google Cloud.

At Tenable, Doerr will lead the company’s global product organisation, overseeing strategy, innovation, and execution across its growing cybersecurity portfolio. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as Tenable prepares to launch a significantly expanded version of its Tenable One platform, designed to deliver the most comprehensive exposure management capabilities in the industry. It also coincides with Tenable’s demonstrated momentum in cloud security.

“Tenable has a clear and compelling vision for the future of cybersecurity—one that unifies visibility, prioritisation, and remediation across the modern attack surface,” said Steve Vintz, co-CEO, Tenable. “Eric’s deep expertise in cloud-native security, threat intelligence, and large-scale product innovation makes him the ideal leader to advance our exposure management vision and accelerate our impact across the enterprise.”

Doerr most recently served as Vice President of Security Products at Google Cloud, where he led a broad portfolio including Google SecOps (formerly Chronicle) and Google Threat Intelligence, as well as the Mandiant integration. Before Google, he spent more than 20 years at Microsoft in senior leadership roles across the security and identity space, including General Manager of Microsoft Account and Corporate Vice President of Cloud Security and the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC).

“Tenable is transforming how organisations think about and reduce cyber risk,” said Doerr. “Its forward-thinking approach to exposure management and its rapid innovation in cloud security make this an incredibly exciting time to join. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s building the future of cybersecurity.”

Shai Morag, Tenable’s current CPO, will remain at the company during the transition period. The company thanks Mr. Morag for his leadership and many contributions to Tenable’s product strategy and growth.

