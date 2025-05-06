TCS launches GenAI and agentic AI-powered TCS MasterCraft™ to help enterprises swiftly modernise legacy systems

Tata Consultancy Services has released the latest version of TCS MasterCraft™ augmented with GenAI and Agentic AI. This solution automates the process of modernising legacy applications, thereby significantly reducing the cost and time required for manual conversions. The GenAI and Agentic AI enhancement will allow organisations to mine business logic faster and more accurately. The automation driven by the latest version of TCS MasterCraft can save over 70% in costs and achieve results twice as fast as traditional interventions.

Enterprises that are on a digital transformation journey have a pressing need to overcome the challenge of large legacy applications and data, including growing technology debt, high maintenance costs, lack of subject matter experts and limited documentation. Most modernisation solutions focus on legacy conversions and are expensive for delivering complex programs. In addition, converting an old application to a new technology could result in another outdated system and result in poor maintainability. A solution like TCS MasterCraft™ powered by GenAI and Agentic-AI reduces the risk of obsolescence and ensures sustainable success in the market.

One of North America’s largest banks have used the GenAI-powered TCS MasterCraft to transform its mainframe applications. TCS delivered 2X productivity savings during modernisation and 3X faster delivery than traditional approaches. A central knowledge repository was also created with 90% effort savings. TCS is also using the latest Gen AI and Agentic AI-powered TCS MasterCraft to migrate over 50 million lines of legacy COBOL code to Java, a modern language, for a global financial services major in the US. Projects like these help enterprises accelerate their modernisation efforts, while creating a centralised, re-usable knowledge base of their applications. In yet another instance,

Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director, Everest Group, a market research firm, said, “As businesses undergo digital transformation, enterprises are reassessing their heritage environments, prioritising integration with cloud platforms, and modernising legacy applications. TCS’ comprehensive AI and automation suite, TCS MasterCraft, supports enterprises in modernising mainframe applications, facilitating monolithic application rearchitecting to microservices, and optimising mainframe workloads. The company’s extensive partnership network and deep understanding of business requirements around mainframes enable the delivery of hyper-personalised, industry-specific solutions. TCS’ location-agnostic operating model and organisational change management approach ensures smooth transitions during mainframe modernisation, while clients appreciate its proficiency in both mainframe and cloud technologies.”

Ashvini Saxena, VP and Head, TCS Components Engineering Group and Digital Software and Solutions said, “Enterprises have large applications in multiple technologies and architectures over decades. We’ve successfully delivered hundreds of complex modernisation programs using intelligent automation-driven technology conversion for years. Solutions commercially available to the enterprises currently make it expensive to deliver such modernisation programs. We have leveraged GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities for extraction of business knowledge and conversion to augment this capability to deliver maintainable applications and data with powerful design repository.”

Since 2012, TCS MasterCraft has been helping customers transform their legacy systems into modern, scalable, and cloud-native applications, ensuring that they can continuously evolve and keep up with changing business needs. Over the last decade, the offering has adapted to new technological advances and incorporated disruptive tech to offer the best-in-class solutions to enterprises across industries. Now, a layer of artificial intelligence boosts this automation-driven modernisation solution. The Agentic AI augmentation brings together the vast TCS knowledge base, best practices and purposive agents to solve challenges that are unique to different types of complex modernisation programs.

This enhanced version will ensure that new systems are resilient to future upgrades and changes. The new version of TCS MasterCraft is part of TCS’ broader focus on enabling AI-led solutions that can simplify and optimise complex business processes. Furthermore, TCS MasterCraft’s intelligent automation allows human-in-the-loop decision-making throughout the process. An integrated DevSecOps pipeline ensures continuous delivery of end-to-end modernisation. TCS is committed to adapting to the changes that are shaping the industry and artificial intelligence is already driving a significant number of business engagements. In Q4FY25 TCS had around 580 business engagements centered on AI. Further to that, TCS is prioritising investment in Agentic AI and has developed over 150 specialised solutions tailored to sectors such as financial services, accounting, and supply chain management.