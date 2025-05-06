Digital Twin Technology Driving Urban Transformation: CS Tech Ai at Geospatial World Forum 2025

Express Computer

By Express Computer
All India- Digital Twin technology is revolutionising strategic urban planning, enabling cities to tackle sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure challenges through dynamic, real-time digital replicas of physical systems, experts highlighted at the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) 2025 here. Speaking at the AEC Summit themed “Spatial Computing and Digital Twin Enterprise: Unlocking Digital Potential Across the Infrastructure Lifecycle,”

Dr Abhay Kimmatkar, Managing Director of CS Tech Ai, underscored the pivotal role of Digital Twins in aligning local urban development with national goals on climate action, resource efficiency, and inclusive growth. In his session titled “Local to National: The Role of Digital Twins in Strategic Urban Planning and Development,” Dr Kimmatkar showcased live case studies demonstrating how cities leverage Digital Twins for predictive maintenance, real-time data integration, and informed policymaking to enhance infrastructure performance.

He was joined by experts, including Mila Koeva from the University of Twente, Dr D Vasudevan of Varanasi Smart City, Karel van Oordt Montalvo from Eurocities, and Dr Nora Reinecke from the Connected Urban Twins Project, Hamburg. The panel emphasised the importance of collaboration among governments, technology providers, and civil society to maximise the technology’s impact.

CS Tech Ai reiterated its commitment to driving digital transformation in urban ecosystems, focusing on infrastructure intelligence through Digital Twins and fostering partnerships for sustainable city development.

The discussions underscored Digital Twins’ growing significance as cities worldwide strive to meet evolving urban challenges while aligning with broader developmental frameworks.

