TCS launches MasterCraft TransformPlus v4.0 with new cognitive features

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the release of TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus 4.0, a major upgrade of the product, with new cognitive features for analysis and modernisation of legacy applications. TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus is an intelligent automation product for end-to-end enterprise application modernisation, supporting a wide range of programming languages in the market, from legacy to modern technologies. Capabilities include code analysis, business rules extraction and documentation, requirements modeling, specification-driven generation of code, microservices and configuration scripts, application cloud migration and enterprise data migration.

TransformPlus has analysed more than 1 billion lines of legacy code so far, extracted business rules, and documented them for business reference and decision-making.

TransformPlus v4.0 is further enriched with cognitive features that automate the creation of functional specification documentation and extraction of business rules and data lineage. TransformPlus’ patented analysis engines and transformation workbenches help organisations assess their current applications, understand the magnitude of change required for modernisation, analyse the impact of the change, and take informed decisions.

“Our research suggests 75 per cent of enterprises plan to proactively invest in modernising their systems. Enterprises seek solutions to automate and industrialise the processes to extract business rules, data, and functionalities from legacy systems not only to improve time-to-market, but also to increase business confidence in modernisation initiatives,” said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group.

“Application modernisation is a critical component of the transformation journey towards building a digital core that future-proofs the enterprise. As the pace of technology change is rapid, enterprises intend to embark on continuous transformation to minimize the footprint of technology debt. Therefore, it is imperative for enterprises to embrace tool-based automation that supports an array of technologies.” said Vijayalakshmi Gopal, Business Head, TCS MasterCraft.

“TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus’ core power lies in its intelligent automation and cognitive capability, built from TCS’ wide experience in executing large and complex transformation engagements. With the new version of TransformPlus, we have further enhanced the product’s ability to accelerate our customers’ Business 4.0 transformations through intelligent automation capabilities,” added Gopal.

