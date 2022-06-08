Express Computer


Team India shine at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held in USA

Team India shine at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held in USA

Students from over 75 countries participate at what has come to be known as the Olympics of Science Fairs. The winners of the Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM (IRIS) National Fair represent our country as Team INDIA and have been shining bright at The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair or ISEF, world’s largest pre-collegiate STEM completion. The young innovators have brought back home many prestigious laurels during these past two decades including 31 minor planets named after First and Second Grand Award Winners courtesy of MIT’s Lincoln Laboratories.

The IRIS National fair is a program of EXSTEMPLAR Education Linkers Foundation, funded by The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India (DST) and Broadcom. It is an annual event where students of grades 5-12 compete to form Team India to represent the country at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held each year in the United States of America.

The student delegation was gathered in New Delhi where a Send-off ceremony to encourage the young innovators is held ahead of their departure to the United States. The audience consisting of dignitaries from the Department of Science and Technology, Scientists and Parents wished the young innovators the very best as they geared up to make our nation proud.

I know that India is very proud of you, and you will return with more exciting news to tell all of your citizenery in India about your successes at ISEF” Said Ms. Paula Golden, President Broadcom Foundation

Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Government of India encouraged the students and advised them to “Be confident in the way you present your projects, give your best, and success will follow” This year the 20 projects that made up team India brought home a collective of 22 awards making the Tri-colour soar high. 314 Indian students have participated in ISEF since 1999 courtesy their Winning at IRIS National Fair, and have since won over 202 awards and accolades at ISEF.”

2022 has been a good year for IRIS with financial support and encouragement from Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and Broadcom in Public Private Partnership mode and the end beneficiaries of this program – the young STEM enthusiasts have done India proud. 20 winning projects from the IRIS National Fair held earlier in January this year represented India at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022 held at Atlanta, Georgia, USA – and they brought home 22 Awards,”  said Sharon Eileen Kumar: Fair Director IRIS National Fair and COO EXSTEMPLAR.

