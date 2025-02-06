TeamViewer brings remote support directly to google meet for enhanced collaboration

Express Computer

TeamViewer has announced an integration with Google Meet, enabling seamless remote support and enhancing workplace collaboration. As hybrid workforces become more prevalent, this solution helps IT teams and businesses overcome technical challenges without leaving their preferred video conferencing platform.

Google Meet is a popular platform for workplace communication, supporting businesses of all sizes in their daily operations. The TeamViewer integration adds remote access and troubleshooting capabilities, enabling businesses already using Google Meet to resolve technical issues directly within the platform without the need to switch between apps or tools.

The TeamViewer Remote Control add-on allows remote support sessions directly within a Google Meet meeting—no installation required. Supporters can connect instantly via their web browser, while end-users without TeamViewer can join effortlessly through a quick, automatic download. This streamlined approach lets IT teams visually troubleshoot issues beyond traditional chat, VoIP, and video calls, simplifying problem resolution. The key advantage is that remote support sessions can be launched during live meetings, saving time and ensuring efficient collaboration.

“Businesses today rely on Google Meet for communication, yet technical disruptions can easily derail productivity,” said Stefan Prestele, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at TeamViewer. “By integrating TeamViewer’s powerful remote access capabilities, we’re enabling teams to collaborate more seamlessly, offering instant IT support during meetings, troubleshooting issues in real-time, and resolving complex problems without switching between apps.”

This integration prioritises user convenience while adhering to TeamViewer’s high security standards. IT professionals can provide remote support directly through their browser, ensuring fast response times, while the automatic setup process allows end-users to join effortlessly, eliminating the need for complex installations. The TeamViewer add-on for Google Meet is now available via the Google Workspace Marketplace.

