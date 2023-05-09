TeamViewer expands operations in India with new Mumbai office; aims to grow its employee base by 30% in 2023

TeamViewer, a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, expands its operations in India with a new Mumbai office. The move marks TeamViewer’s five-year anniversary in the Indian market and reinforces its commitment to the region’s long-term growth strategy. The new office is officially opened by TeamViewer’s CEO, Oliver Steil in the presence of APAC President, Sojung Lee and Managing Director – India & South Asia, Rupesh Lunkad with TeamViewer’s key local customers and partners.

With the APAC market experiencing exponential growth in the demand for remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, TeamViewer recognizes the importance of having a strong presence in the region. The new office in Mumbai will not only serve as a hub for TeamViewer’s operations in India, but also as its APAC engineering talent center for solution delivery. This team will focus on developing innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of APAC enterprise customers. TeamViewer is committed to investing in and nurturing local talent to provide world-class services for its growing APAC enterprise customers and partners. The Mumbai office will also house a team of sales, marketing, and customer support departments, enabling better service delivery.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our five-year milestone in India with the opening of our new office in Mumbai, a development that promises to strengthen our relationships with customers and partners in India and the APAC region.”, said Sojung Lee, President of APAC at TeamViewer. “Moreover, the new office will enable us to offer leading solutions and services to our customers, further scale the strong ecosystem we have built with dedicated local partners and create more job opportunities within the Indian market.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that we expand our presence in India and proudly participate in TeamViewer’s growth strategy for the APAC region,” said Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director – India & South Asia at TeamViewer. “We plan to expand the talent base in India from Mumbai by 30% in 2023 to cater for the growing needs of customers and partners in the region with a heavy focus on roles in engineering, sales and customer service. The opening of our new Mumbai office marks a significant step towards demonstrating our commitment, confidence, and unique capabilities to our valued customers with the highest level of service and support.”

TeamViewer is strategically positioning itself to tap into the increasing demand for remote connectivity in India and the APAC region with expanded operations in Mumbai. The company recently launched its next-generation remote access and support software TeamViewer Remote. Along with the enterprise remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer Tensor, and its augmented reality workflow platform, TeamViewer Frontline and working with its partners, TeamViewer continues to drive service excellence and support its customers with its expanding presence in India.