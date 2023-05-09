Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TeamViewer expands operations in India with new Mumbai office; aims to grow its employee base by 30% in 2023

TeamViewer expands operations in India with new Mumbai office; aims to grow its employee base by 30% in 2023

News
By Express Computer
(L-R) Oliver Steil, CEO, TeamViewer; Sojung Lee, APAC President, TeamViewer and Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director – India & South Asia, TeamViewer
0 18

TeamViewer, a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, expands its operations in India with a new Mumbai office. The move marks TeamViewer’s five-year anniversary in the Indian market and reinforces its commitment to the region’s long-term growth strategy. The new office is officially opened by TeamViewer’s CEO, Oliver Steil in the presence of APAC President, Sojung Lee and Managing Director – India & South Asia, Rupesh Lunkad with TeamViewer’s key local customers and partners.

With the APAC market experiencing exponential growth in the demand for remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, TeamViewer recognizes the importance of having a strong presence in the region. The new office in Mumbai will not only serve as a hub for TeamViewer’s operations in India, but also as its APAC engineering talent center for solution delivery. This team will focus on developing innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of APAC enterprise customers. TeamViewer is committed to investing in and nurturing local talent to provide world-class services for its growing APAC enterprise customers and partners. The Mumbai office will also house a team of sales, marketing, and customer support departments, enabling better service delivery.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our five-year milestone in India with the opening of our new office in Mumbai, a development that promises to strengthen our relationships with customers and partners in India and the APAC region.”, said Sojung Lee, President of APAC at TeamViewer. “Moreover, the new office will enable us to offer leading solutions and services to our customers, further scale the strong ecosystem we have built with dedicated local partners and create more job opportunities within the Indian market.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that we expand our presence in India and proudly participate in TeamViewer’s growth strategy for the APAC region,” said Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director – India & South Asia at TeamViewer. “We plan to expand the talent base in India from Mumbai by 30% in 2023 to cater for the growing needs of customers and partners in the region with a heavy focus on roles in engineering, sales and customer service. The opening of our new Mumbai office marks a significant step towards demonstrating our commitment, confidence, and unique capabilities to our valued customers with the highest level of service and support.”

TeamViewer is strategically positioning itself to tap into the increasing demand for remote connectivity in India and the APAC region with expanded operations in Mumbai. The company recently launched its next-generation remote access and support software TeamViewer Remote. Along with the enterprise remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer Tensor, and its augmented reality workflow platform, TeamViewer Frontline and working with its partners, TeamViewer continues to drive service excellence and support its customers with its expanding presence in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image