TeamViewer expands remote access and control capabilities to all Android devices

TeamViewer is now offering remote access with active control and keyboard input for the Google Pixel series, Xiaomi smartphones, Oppo devices and many more. This applies to private users as well as business customers. Starting today, all smartphones running on an Android operating system version 7 or higher can be supported by TeamViewer, regardless of whether the user needs assistance with the installation of an app or the correction of serious errors.

“It is extremely important for our business customers to be able to freely choose the devices and not have to do without the support provided by TeamViewer,” says Mike Eissele, CTO at TeamViewer. “But also, in the private environment there are various smartphones in use and it is important for us to offer support for all devices and not only for the top brands. Everyone should be able to support their friends, parents or grandparents, regardless of their Android smartphone,” he adds.

Until now, keyboard support was not available for all smartphones. However, now the full scope of the TeamViewer software is available when connecting to a smartphone. Active access remains optional for the newly added devices, as the familiar QuickSupport app continues to allow screen sharing without active input. Full access is only granted after the installation of the “Universal Add-On”.

The TeamViewer QuickSupport App for Android has been downloaded more than 10 million times and supports people worldwide in solving minor and major problems with their smartphones.

