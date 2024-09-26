Tech industry veteran Maureen Chong takes the reins at Zendesk India

Zendesk announced it has expanded Regional Vice President Maureen Chong’s remit to include leadership of its business in South Asia, and primarily key market India. Chong currently leads the company’s go-to-market teams across markets in Asia including South East and North Asia. The new appointment takes effect immediately.

A veteran of the technology industry with over 20 years of experience, Maureen has been with Zendesk for three years since September 2021. Her industry experience includes sales leadership roles at Akamai, SAP and Oracle. Maureen has extensive experience working across markets in Asia, building and leading high-performing teams consistently growing market reach, achieving operational goals and maximising revenue.

Speaking on her new role, Chong said, “India is a vital market to our growth regionally – and globally. We have been growing with some of India’s major local brands across sectors to build on the local legacy of customer service through digital acceleration. I’m looking forward to working with Indian companies to support their growth plans, building on differentiating through exceptional customer experiences.”

Zendesk has been in India since 2016 and works with businesses across industries including finance, e-commerce, healthcare, retail and edutech. With the most complete AI solution on the CX market, the company sees massive potential for its solutions in India, a market that has typically shown openness to leading edge technology solutions. 89% of industry leaders Zendesk spoke to in India believe CX will undergo a period of unprecedented change over the next three years, transforming the industry. Industry leaders in India lead the region in their optimism for the widespread use of AI, with 83% believing all channels will be powered by AI in just three years signaling the market potential.

“Indian business leaders prove to be among the most progressive in their openness to new technologies and in their willingness to digitally transform their operations to harness new opportunities. I look forward to working with them to unlock those new opportunities. As one of the fastest growing markets in the world, Indian companies can make their mark globally by leading the way in how they engage customers and employees in partnership with Zendesk,” continued Chong.

Chong takes over from Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri who left Zendesk to pursue new opportunities.