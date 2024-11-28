Tech Mahindra and USI establish first development center in India to drive engineering innovation

Tech Mahindra, a provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a collaboration with Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai), USI, a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing and SiP (System-in-Package) technology, to establish USI’s first Engineering Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India. Located at Tech Mahindra’s Bengaluru office, the development center will accelerate innovation in smart device engineering.

This collaboration aims to provide scalable solutions, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver innovative advancements. It will leverage Tech Mahindra’s specialized talent pool and advanced labs, focusing on technologies expected to drive the future of connected devices, additive manufacturing, connected vehicles, and augmented and virtual reality. The center marks a significant milestone for USI as it expands its engineering capabilities to India, providing a strong foundation for enhancing device software development, hardware design, and testing. USI aims to leverage Tech Mahindra’s expertise, particularly the need for scalability and flexibility, faster product launches, and access to specialized skills and facilities.

Narasimham RV, President – Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with USI to launch a first-of-its-kind engineering development center. This underscores our commitment to driving innovation through specialised engineering services. We are positive that this collaboration will pave the way for device software and hardware design advancements, ultimately setting the stage for future partnerships.”

In addition, the center will provide comprehensive services, including modem software development, android telephony, middleware, board support package (BSP), device driver engineering, and advanced hardware and printed circuit board (PCB) design. Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra, known for its expertise in providing next-generation technology solutions, will enhance its modem, radio frequency software, and video bar development capabilities.

John Fang, USI CTO, said, “The establishment of our offshore development center with Tech Mahindra marks a significant milestone in extending the capabilities of USI’s R&D efforts. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s specialised talent pool and deep expertise in the telecom and automotive sectors, we are well-positioned to enhance both the speed and quality of our innovations. This partnership will provide us with the scalability and flexibility needed to accelerate our time to market and meet the evolving demands of our customers. We are excited about the collaboration with Tech Mahindra and look forward to achieving new heights together.”

The center will also help USI streamline product development, enabling it to focus on its core competencies while benefiting from competitive pricing and efficient service delivery. As USI’s first development center in India, this facility will serve as a hub, showcasing how global companies can tap into India’s engineering talent to improve their time-to-market and enhance product development innovation. The center marks a new chapter, emphasizing the potential for joint innovation and operational excellence to meet the evolving needs of the global market.