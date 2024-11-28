The Sleep company bets big on AI-powered comfort, launches world’s first SmartGRID sleep analyser pillow, SensAI

The Sleep Company is making significant strides to embrace AI, with plans to invest in R&D of tech-integrated products over the next few years. In alignment with this, the company has announced the launch of ‘SensAI Sleep Analyzer Pillow’, the world’s first AI-powered, SmartGRID pillow. This strategic move underscores TSC’s commitment to innovation and its vision to set new benchmarks in the global comfort-tech industry, as it enters its sixth year of operations.

After 18 months of extensive market research, gathering consumer insights, and understanding their needs and concerns, TSC built this product to address the pain point of wearable devices. Integrated with a non-intrusive sleep tracker, TSC’s new product is a comprehensive solution to help people track their sleeping habits. The analyzer consists of a sensor strip which is placed under the pillow and mattress. It will track an individual’s sleep duration, quality of sleep (including deep and REM stages), body movements, and restoration levels such as heart rate and breathing rate. All this data is seamlessly transmitted to an interactive app, where users can access detailed insights, know their sleep scores, and receive actionable recommendations designed to enhance their overall sleep health.

Many people remain unaware of the impact sleep quality has on overall health. TSC’s SensAI product range will solve this problem and empower users to identify and settle disruption in sleep cycles, optimising their overall health.

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company, commented on the launch and said, “SensAI is an unparalleled breakthrough in the Comfort-tech industry and the most advanced, revolutionary sleep-tracking technology developed to date. Research suggests that people have grown conscious about their health post-pandemic however do not prefer wearing wristbands or smartwatches to track their sleep and fitness activities. Addressing the growing popularity of such devices, TSC’s SensAI Sleep Analyser pillow with SmartGRID technology is a unique, non-intrusive solution for sleep tracking using low-energy radar technology.”

“Every part of the human body relies on the quality of sleep for optimal functioning. Recognising this, we aim to create a holistic sleep ecosystem that caters not just to physical comfort but improves people’s lives. We will continue to invest in AI innovations and expand our portfolio with cutting-edge comfort-tech solutions,” she added.

Harshil Salot, Cofounder, The Sleep Company added, “Individuals spend one-third of their lives sleeping on a mattress and hence the quality of sleep has a great impact on one’s overall health. However, sleep deprivation is a critical issue plaguing the country. At TSC, we are proud to introduce a game-changing solution to address this issue and envision becoming a legacy player in the mattress and sleep industry. Our new solutions are ideal for all individuals including senior citizens, parents with disrupted sleep due to work and kids, fitness enthusiasts and athletes who prioritise recovery for performance, working professionals with demanding work schedules, and tech-savvy individuals. Our SensAI product range goes beyond comfort and delivers an interactive sleep experience. It is integrated with cutting-edge SmartGRID technology to empower individuals to understand their sleep health and improve overall quality of life.”

SensAI Sleep Analyser Pillow is available at INR 8,500 whereas the SensAI Sleep Analyser can be purchased for INR 6,999. The sensor strip comes with a one-year warranty. The products can be bought through The Sleep Company’s website and its stores.





