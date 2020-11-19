Tech Mahindra announces launch of WORKSPACE NXT

Read Article

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced the launch of WORKSPACE NXT (Workplace as a Service), the latest version of its next-generation integrated digital workplace solution for enterprises globally. The digital workplace solution brings together VMware, Intel and Dell Technologies to enable secure and personalized remote working experiences.

WORKSPACE NXT is designed to deliver the highest level of security using hybrid workspace delivery model that leverages virtualisation, enterprise mobility and context aware security. As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will leverage solutions including VMware Workspace One, Dell EMC VxRail and Horizon platform to enable remote work and drive seamless productivity, anytime on any device. Further, Intel Optane persistent memory will accelerate underlying infrastructure of enterprises resulting in superior performance, efficiencies and cost benefits.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President, Americas Strategic Verticals, Tech Mahindra, said, “With remote working as the new normal, enterprises have to manage rising security threats while also ensuring remote access to enterprise resources. WORKSPACE NXT will facilitate this by deploying a secure and stable digital workspace solution without compromising on security and user experience. The collaboration with VMWare, Dell and Intel is in line with our TechMNxt charter and is aimed at developing a comprehensive digital workspace solution which will simplify the deployment and management for the end user across industry verticals.”

WORKSPACE NXT allows integration of access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management which can be leveraged for remote working across various industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare and energy.

David Kluzak, Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances, VMware, said, “By combining VMware Workspace ONE with Tech Mahindra’s WORKSPACE NXT platform, customers are afforded a high level of security and an exceptional user experience for their digital workspaces. VMware and Tech Mahindra are enabling organisations to embrace the new work from anywhere reality. Tech Mahindra, under its TechMNxt charter, continues to focus on leveraging next-generation technologies to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally.”

Jeremy Rader, General Manager, Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions, Data Platforms Group, Intel, said, “Now more than ever, enterprises are searching for reliable, more secure remote work solutions that deliver the user experience needed by employees to stay highly productive. Built with Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory, Tech Mahindra’s WORKSPACE NXT solution is able to provide high user density and lower cost per virtual desktop while meeting or exceeding the users’ performance expectations.”

