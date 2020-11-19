CMS IT Services makes Intelligent Automation affordable with AI-driven automation shared delivery model

Read Article

CMS IT Services has launched its first-of-the-kind shared service delivery model for Intelligent Automation, powered by Automation Anywhere with the aim of making IT automation affordable for organizations of all sizes. Remote Automation Centre for Enterprises (RACE) delivers the full power of AI-augmented robotic process automation technology amplified by the flexibility, scalability and support that empowers customers to start small, capture value and scale at their own pace with no risk.

RACE brings together the software, systems, and the team to deliver secure domain targeted automation services at optimum cost. It provides customers access to a state-of-the-art BOT library with a large selection of digital workers and 50 Automation Anywhere certified RPA consultants with domain expertise, working cohesively.

Speaking on the occasion Anuj Vaid Executive Vice President, CMS IT Services said, “CMS IT is committed to enabling a secure scalable digital business model for our customers who are taking the lead and changing the game by taking their business model digital. We have expertise across domains and our role is increasingly becoming that of a business enabler as it is of a technology enabler.”

Another highlight of RACE is its sophisticated engine that facilitates the assessment and selection of high-impact processes for automation, helping to accelerate deployment and improve ROI. The framework supports core processes of finance, supply chain, manufacturing, banking operations, insurance operations and human resources.

