Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  GoToWebinar success starts here ~ Run your events with confidence

GoToWebinar success starts here ~ Run your events with confidence

VideoWebinarsVideos
By LogMeIn
0 10
Read Article

In this video:

Want to feel more confident with webinars? We hear you! Learn how to set up for success and manage your events like a pro. Whether you’re new to online events or just want to raise your webinar game, these tips will help you deliver a standout, engaging session – no matter where your audience is physically located.

Take the stress out of webinar prep and put the fun back in your presentations.

Speaker: Rajiv Garg, Senior Solutions Consultant – Customer Engagement and Support – India, LogMeIn


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

LogMeIn
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
Register Now
close-image