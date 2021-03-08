Tech Mahindra announces successful completion of SOC 2 Type 2 attestation

Read Article

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 type 2 attestation for BPS and IT services. The SOC 2 report reinforces Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards safeguarding customers security, privacy, availability and confidentiality across all services globally.

Tech Mahindra continues to demonstrate its focus on customer trust, loyalty and quality in business operations. This attestation demonstrates the organisation’s trustworthiness by enhanced client communication and increased transparency of outsourced internal controls. Further, with its focus on large deals, Tech Mahindra ensured a strong commitment towards internal controls, security, information system and policies of the organization. This becomes a game-changer for Tech Mahindra, further enabling operational credibility and competitive advantage.

L. Ravichandran, President and Chief Operating Officer at Tech Mahindra said, “Information security, privacy and availability is a top priority at Tech Mahindra. As part of our New Age Delivery effort to incorporate best practices and continual improvement in the quality of our services and operations, we are focused on investing and improving business operations to navigate emerging threat landscape and meet new regulatory requirements. The SOC 2 type 2 report is a testament of this continuing focus on ensuring security, privacy and availability for all our customers and services.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]