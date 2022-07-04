Tech Mahindra expands India operations; CM MK Stalin inaugurates new campus in Coimbatore

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, today announced a new campus in Tidel Park Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The facility was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin in the presence of Sriram K., Senior Vice President, Enterprise Americas, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra aims to hire 1000 associates in FY22-23 as part of its focus to tap local talent, improve agility to deliver solutions, and provide the flexibility to current associates to work from their hometowns. Spanning over 10,000 sq. ft., the campus will focus on building a next-generation technology hub in Coimbatore with an aim of delivering cutting-edge solutions for the Tech Mahindra’s global customers in various industry segments such as automobile, banking, e-commerce, finance, research & development, among others.

Minister for Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thangam Thennarasu, said, “The launch of the Tech Mahindra campus in Coimbatore will pave way for new employment opportunities for the youth of the city while also allowing them the flexibility to work closer to their homes. We are certain that this will not only enable Coimbatore to become the emerging destination for skilled talent but will also result in the overall development of the city.”

The campus will also focus on developing new technology stack pertaining to Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence/ Robotic Process Automation, Full-stack development, Customer Experience (CX), and other Next Gen Application Development and Management Skills (ADMS) skills.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we believe that tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as future talent hubs and have the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our biggest focus for FY’22-23 is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool. We are excited to inaugurate a new campus in Coimbatore and we truly believe that it will help us drive business growth in unexplored markets by providing a seamless customer experience. Through this new campus, we aim to provide growth opportunities and make the most of the immense potential held by several individuals residing in Coimbatore.”

As a leading digital service provider, Tech Mahindra is working with global brands and helping them create competitive differentiation with innovation and technology prowess. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.