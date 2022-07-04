Rajesh Uppal, Member Executive Board (HR, IT, Safety, DE), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | Technology Senate 2022

In this video:

Rajesh Uppal, Member Executive Board (HR, IT, Safety, DE), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Topic: Preparing for the Industry 4.0 Era

Key Highlights:

1. Shifting from automation to smart and intelligent operations is what I think Industry 4.0 is all about

2. IoT has helped us in various operations including the performance of Robots

3. Clear strategy and leadership to drive the change

4. We have benefitted a lot by a strong startup ecosystem

5. We have curated training programs for our leadership team to drive the digital strategy

6. Building capabilities to consume, manage change, and having a trusted partner ecosystem is crucial for organisations