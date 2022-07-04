Dhiren Damani, Regional VP, Sales Leader – India & SAARC – UiPath | Technology Senate 2022
Technology Senate 2022 | 23rd June 2022 | 3:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Dhiren Damani, Regional VP, Sales Leader – India & SAARC – UiPath
Topic: It’s time to automate
Key Highlights:
1. Automation is evolving with great speed to accelerate human achievement.
2. Staffing shortage has become a huge problem in various organisations
3. Customers have greater expectations, for customer experiences nowadays, than before the pandemic.
4. AI and ML-powered skills are enabling robots to perform judgement-based skills.
5. There is a need to have a complete end- to- end platform for automation