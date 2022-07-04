Panel Discussion on ‘Lessons and Perspectives from Transformational Digital Initiatives’ | Technology Senate 2022
Technology Senate 2022 | 23rd June 2022 | 3:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST | Hyatt Regency, Pune
Panelists in this video:
+ Nikhil Chaturvedi, EVP & Global CDO, JSW Group
+ Abhay Bapna, Associate VP – IT, Adani Wilmar Ltd
+ Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries Ltd
+ Shuvankar Pramanick, Deputy CIO & Sr Director, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd
+ Soumitra Dhankar, Leader Solution Consulting, Adobe India
+ Rajnish Kumar, Entrepreneur – Digital Strategy & D2C Expert
+ Udit Pahwa, Head – IT, Huhtamaki India (Moderator)
Topic: Lessons and Perspectives from Transformational Digital Initiatives
Key Highlights:
1. We have divided our digital journey into three major dimensions: structural, functional and cultural: Nikhil Chaturvedi, EVP & Global CDO, JSW Group
2. Employees training on digital is a constant virtue of our digital initiatives: Abhay Bapnaa, Associate VP – IT, Adani Wilmar Ltd
3. Mindset change of external leadership was critical when we designed our digital strategy to connect breweries: Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries Ltd
4. How we make and measure the change of the operating models is essential for the success of digital initiatives: Soumitra Dhankar, Leader Solution Consulting, Adobe India
5. ‘What is in it for me’ is the core driver behind our digital change management: Udit Pahwa, Head – IT, Huhtamaki India (Moderator)
6. Putting the right enterprise infrastructure has to be chalked out clearly as the market is full of choices: Rajnish Kumar, Entrepreneur – Digital Strategy & D2C Expert
7. Selecting the right technology and partners are very important for the digital strategy: Shuvankar Pramanick, Deputy CIO & Sr Director, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd