Panel Discussion on ‘Lessons and Perspectives from Transformational Digital Initiatives’ | Technology Senate 2022

Panelists in this video:

+ Nikhil Chaturvedi, EVP & Global CDO, JSW Group

+ Abhay Bapna, Associate VP – IT, Adani Wilmar Ltd

+ Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries Ltd

+ Shuvankar Pramanick, Deputy CIO & Sr Director, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd

+ Soumitra Dhankar, Leader Solution Consulting, Adobe India

+ Rajnish Kumar, Entrepreneur – Digital Strategy & D2C Expert

+ Udit Pahwa, Head – IT, Huhtamaki India (Moderator)

Topic: Lessons and Perspectives from Transformational Digital Initiatives

Key Highlights:

1. We have divided our digital journey into three major dimensions: structural, functional and cultural: Nikhil Chaturvedi, EVP & Global CDO, JSW Group

2. Employees training on digital is a constant virtue of our digital initiatives: Abhay Bapnaa, Associate VP – IT, Adani Wilmar Ltd

3. Mindset change of external leadership was critical when we designed our digital strategy to connect breweries: Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries Ltd

4. How we make and measure the change of the operating models is essential for the success of digital initiatives: Soumitra Dhankar, Leader Solution Consulting, Adobe India

5. ‘What is in it for me’ is the core driver behind our digital change management: Udit Pahwa, Head – IT, Huhtamaki India (Moderator)

6. Putting the right enterprise infrastructure has to be chalked out clearly as the market is full of choices: Rajnish Kumar, Entrepreneur – Digital Strategy & D2C Expert

7. Selecting the right technology and partners are very important for the digital strategy: Shuvankar Pramanick, Deputy CIO & Sr Director, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd