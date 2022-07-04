Express Computer


Laxmikanth Kandi, DC-PAM West Region, India Channels, Dell Technologies | Technology Senate 2022

Technology Senate 2022 | 23rd June 2022 | 3:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST | Hyatt Regency, Pune

In this video:
Laxmikanth Kandi, DC-PAM West Region, India Channels, Dell Technologies

Topic: Data-Centric Digital Transformation

Key Highlights:
1. Digital Transformation cannot take place without data
2. Digital transformation has ramped up massively in the past 2 years.
3. Embracing Hybrid Cloud as the operating model can drive value for an organization.
4. By ensuring faster innovation and avoiding complexity, one can foster their product’s growth
5. The topmost priority should be to plan your data protection strategy

