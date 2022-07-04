Chalapathi Rao, CEO, Orange Business Services India & Saurabh Sanghoee, VP Sales, Orange Business Services India | Technology Senate 2022
Technology Senate 2022 | 23rd June 2022 | 3:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST | Hyatt Regency, Pune
Chalapathi Rao, CEO, Orange Business Services India & Saurabh Sanghoee, VP Sales, Orange Business Services India
Topic: Embedding Data in Every Decision, Interaction, and Process for your Infrastructure Strategy
Key Highlights:
Chalapathi Rao, CEO, Orange Business Services India:
1. We are in the age of change; be it in the environment, geopolitics, economics, health or digital.
2. Organizations are increasingly becoming digitally agile
3. Data gains more value when it is shared
Saurabh Sanghoee, VP Sales, Orange Business Services India:
1. Customer experience is a continuous process, not just in the beginning
2. Planning a perfect backup plan for your customers is a great practice to follow