Suresh Komirishetty, CIO, Mercedes-Benz India | Technology Senate 2022

In this video:

Suresh Komirishetty, CIO, Mercedes-Benz India

Topic: Digitalization of the Auto Sector & How has Mercedes-Benz undergone Transformation

Key Highlights:

1. The wings of transformation are born out of patience and struggle

2. At Mercedes Customer IT is bigger than Enterprise IT

3. Digital transformation has to cut across the functions and not one corner

4. In R&D every invested penny is not going to give results

5. We have transformed our IT and business team into a digital-ready team

6. Process, Data, Human and Tech are the four boosters for radical digitalisation