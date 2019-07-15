Tech Mahindra Foundation sets up new digital media academy in Hyderabad

Observing the ‘World Youth Skills Day’, Tech Mahindra Foundation has announced the addition of their latest Tech Mahindra Smart Academy for Digital Media in Hyderabad. As the world moves towards digital, the academy will help bridge the existing skill gap in the sector through its Foundation Skills Course (English, basic IT and soft skills) and technical skills courses pertaining to this sector.

The courses planned to be offered include six-month certificate courses on graphic and web design, animation, digital marketing, web development and logistics and supply chain management. The curriculum is also designed to include internship opportunities for practical on-the-job training at established industries.

C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Reskilling is the need of the hour. In an innovation-driven world, those unable to keep pace with change would either be lost in the flux, or adapt under stress. Choice is in our hands to make India skill-full and prosperous together. Tech Mahindra Foundation’s new Digital Media Academy in Hyderabad is a continuation of our efforts to bridge the skill gap present in the industry today, and build a digital workforce for the future.”

Nestled within the Tech Mahindra Secunderabad campus, the academy is planned to spread across 5,000 square feet, furnished with three classrooms, three labs equipped with the latest software and computer systems. Scheduled to be open for admissions later this year, Tech Mahindra Smart Academy for Digital Media in Hyderabad will enable youth to become job-ready for the new age careers in digital media.

The Smart programme that started in 2012 with three centres trained 1,000 youth in the first year, as on March 31, 2019, has successfully trained over 75000 young men and women across 100 centers, with an annual placement rate of over 75 per cent. At present, the foundation runs three Tech Mahindra Smart Academies for Healthcare in Delhi, Mohali and Mumbai and one Tech Mahindra Smart Academy for Digital Media in Visakhapatnam as part of the Smart programme under employability.

