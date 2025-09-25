Express Computer

Tech Mahindra joins hands with AMD to drive next-gen hybrid multi-cloud transformation for global enterprises

By Express Computer
Tech Mahindra announced an agreement with AMD to accelerate enterprise transformation through next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and AI adoption. The collaboration aims to empower enterprises across key sectors, including manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, and healthcare, to harness the full potential of AI-driven infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will integrate AMD’s compute engines and infrastructure with its Cloud BlazeTech solution to drive AI adoption across enterprise workloads. It plans to develop new solutions to enable enterprises to optimise workloads across end-user devices, servers, and cloud infrastructure, including public, private, and hybrid environments.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra “Enterprises worldwide are scrambling to maximise ROI while navigating the complexity of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems. Our strategic agreement with AMD is a step towards delivering next-generation hyper-scalable solutions that seamlessly bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities. Through these solutions, we aim to enable customers to optimise performance across distributed environments without compromising speed, security, or control.”

 Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, “Together, AMD and Tech Mahindra will help enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation and AI adoption with the performance and efficiency they need to scale. By combining our EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI on compute infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

Tech Mahindra and AMD are embarking on a multi-year collaboration with a comprehensive roadmap focused on infrastructure optimisation and AI enablement. Leveraging leadership in compute and software capabilities from AMD and Tech Mahindra’s deep industry experience, this collaboration will empower customers to harness AI-driven innovation, delivering critical business value and operational outcomes.

