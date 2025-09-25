How India’s Financial Institutions Are Reinventing Cybersecurity with Smart SOCs and AI

By Prashant Chaudhary, Area Vice President, India, Splunk

In the shadow of India’s digital revolution, a critical paradox has emerged – increased connectivity and automation in financial institutions directly correlate with heightened exposure to sophisticated cyber threats.

India’s Economic Survey 2025 reveals that banks and financial institutions (BFSI) bore the brunt of cybersecurity incidents last year, encountering a wide array of attacks ranging from phishing and ransomware to DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks and malicious mobile applications. This proliferation of threats is accompanied with escalating costs. With the BFSI sector’s digital payments market projected to reach $3.1 trillion by 2028 – representing 35% of total banking revenue – the sector has become an irresistible target for cybercriminals, who are increasingly leveraging AI to sabotage critical infrastructure.

Financial institutions have responded by reimagining their cybersecurity approach, building and enhancing Smart Security Operations Centres (SOCs) powered by artificial intelligence. The goal is to create anticipatory cyber defences capable of staying ahead in a complex, AI era.

The Smart SOC Advantage

Traditional SOCs worldwide, including India, are struggling with several complexities. According to Splunk’s State of Security 2025 report, 68% of SOCs in India use fragmented and disconnected tools, creating operational headaches and weakening their defensive posture. Compounding this, over half of them are overwhelmed by false positives, leading to wasted analyst time and scepticism about alert validity, ultimately diminishing the motivation to investigate the next alert.

This is just one facet of a larger story. A critical factor behind SOC failures is the lack of a robust data management strategy. Splunk’s New Rules of Data Management report reveals that 67% of organisations find data volume a significant challenge in executing their data strategy while 69% struggle to maintain data security and compliance due to siloed and unwieldy data. For the BFSI sector, these inefficiencies leave institutions dangerously exposed.

The efficiency crisis runs deeper. Most organisations are draining resources on data storage and movement costs, yet they are shooting themselves in the foot by neglecting proven cost-reduction strategies like data tiering and filtering. Poor data management does not just waste money, it actively sabotages security outcomes. These inefficiencies are responsible for over half of downtime incidents. Beyond the financial hit, organisations have reported reputational damage, and nearly a third have lost customers due to downtime.

Smart SOCs offer a solution by correlating signals across enterprises, surfacing contextualised threats, and using AI to focus analyst attention where it matters most. The result? Faster resolution, fewer breaches, and confidence that alerts represent genuine threats rather than false alarms.

Regulatory Catalysts Driving Change

India’s financial regulators are leading by example. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directive mandating a shift to the exclusive .bank.in domain by October 2025 is a structural intervention to thwart phishing and build digital trust.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s comprehensive Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) has transformed compliance from a checkbox exercise to a strategic function. It has ensured the democratisation of cybersecurity services across capital markets, allowing even smaller regulated entities to access SOCs operated by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These SOCs largely provide support in maintaining robust cyber hygiene, defending against evolving threats and attacks, at a cost-effective scale. This is an approach that can be described as a more inclusive, risk-tiered cybersecurity ecosystem across the financial sector.

However, significant gaps persist. A report by CERT-IN (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) identifies numerous control gaps — in perimeter security, application security, cloud security, identity and access management, endpoint security, and data protection across financial services firms.

Building AI-driven SOC Capabilities

Smart SOCs mark a radical departure from traditional approaches, relying on AI-driven automation, unified data management, and proactive threat detection, rather than layering more tools atop fragmented structures. This approach is already delivering results globally,

However, India currently is in the early stages of adopting these advanced capabilities. Splunk’s report shows that only 35% of Indian SOCs have implemented detection-as-code capabilities, well below the global average. The root cause is a significant DevSecOps skills gap, cited by 59% of respondents. Closing this gap will be critical to unlocking the full potential of smart SOCs across the country.

For those who have embraced detection as code, the benefits are tangible: 65% can deploy test-driven detection development, and 49% have automated key workflows. This is the blueprint for the SOC of the future, one where automation and expertise work hand in hand.

The AI adoption paradox reveals strategic thinking. Just over one-tenth of Indian organisations fully trust AI for mission-critical tasks- a reminder that human judgement remains central, even in AI-augmented security environments. The goal is not replacement but augmentation: freeing analysts to focus on strategy, response, and continuous improvement.

The Path Forward

The transformation journey has only just begun. At Splunk, we are already witnessing India’s financial institutions take decisive steps like investing in Smart SOCs, AI-driven decision-making, and federated data management. Forward-thinking firms are partnering with us to build intelligent, unified security operations that anticipate threats before they materialise.

The future of cybersecurity lies in anticipating better. As India’s financial institutions spearhead the digital revolution, their investments in the right places will determine whether they emerge as global leaders in secure digital finance.