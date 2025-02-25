Express Computer

Tech Mahindra joins the AI-RAN alliance to advance 5G and AI-powered networks of the future

Tech Mahindra announced its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, a global initiative committed to fostering the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions within Radio Access Networks (RAN). This collaboration will enable Tech Mahindra to help its customers, enterprises, and partners navigate the evolving telecom landscape.

As a significant player in the telecom systems integration sector, Tech Mahindra will leverage its expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies to support the alliance’s mission of accelerating innovation and enhancing the efficiency of next-generation networks. Through its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, Tech Mahindra will work alongside industry leaders to create AI-powered RAN solutions that improve network performance, optimise operational costs, and open new opportunities for telecom providers worldwide. Membership also ensures alignment with global industry standards, enhancing service reliability and delivering more efficient and scalable solutions.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is actively shaping networks today. Initiatives like AI-RAN Alliance enable Tech Mahindra to collaborate with telecom operators, vendors, and AI experts to develop cutting-edge, future-ready solutions. With our experience in systems integration and a robust network of strategic partnerships, we are well-poised to drive the AI and 5G revolution, enabling efficient and scalable networks globally.”

Being part of this alliance positions Tech Mahindra as an industry leader in the rapidly evolving telecom sector, showcasing its commitment to innovation. Alliance members will leverage their technology expertise and collective leadership to focus on three main areas of research and innovation:

  • AI for RAN – advancing RAN capabilities through AI to improve spectral efficiency.
  • AI and RAN – integrating AI and RAN processes to utilise infrastructure more effectively and generate new AI-driven revenue opportunities.
  • AI on RAN – deploying AI services at the network edge through RAN to increase operational efficiency and offer new services to mobile users.

 

Network operators in the alliance will spearhead the testing and implementation of these technologies, developed through the collaborative efforts of member companies and universities.

Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance and Principal Fellow of SoftBank Corp.’s Research Institute of Advanced Technology, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tech Mahindra to the AI-RAN Alliance as we continue to drive innovation at the intersection of AI and next-generation networks. Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies will be invaluable in advancing our mission to create AI-native RAN solutions that enhance network performance and efficiency. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of intelligent, AI RAN-powered telecom networks.”

The membership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s vision to enable intelligent, intent-driven, open, and simpler networks. This initiative emphasises not only the deployment and management of these networks but also aims to effectively address the diverse use cases that exist today and those anticipated in the future.

