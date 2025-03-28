Tech Mahindra launches altavec, next-generation spatial technology platform for global geospatial transformation

Express Computer

By Express Computer
Tech Mahindra has announced the global launch of Altavec™, an innovative spatial technology platform designed to revolutionise geospatial data management and large-scale mapping operations. Having established a strong presence in Australia and the broader APJ region, Altavec™ is now being introduced to new geographies, including the United States and Europe, to empower industries with cutting-edge geospatial intelligence solutions.

Altavec™ is a versatile, AI-driven platform that combines human expertise with advanced automation to transform spatial data into actionable insights. The platform’s modular architecture enables seamless integration and scalability across industries such as utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure planning, providing organisations with the tools to optimise operations and drive efficiency. By leveraging real-time data processing, AI-powered analytics, and intelligent automation, Altavec™ streamlines mapping workflows, enhances resilience, and supports smarter decision-making.

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Industries globally are grappling with the impacts of climate change, legacy infrastructure, and rising operational costs, all while managing vast amounts of geospatial data and regulatory demands. In this environment, innovative solutions like Altavec™ provide the geospatial intelligence and AI-powered analytics necessary to enhance operational efficiency, foster resilience, and enable smarter decision-making for sustainable growth.”

Altavec™ leverages machine learning and cloud-based architecture, providing rapid access to spatial intelligence and enabling predictive operations, performance, safety, and reliability. The platform uses LiDAR and high-definition imagery to identify and mitigate infrastructure risks, creating precise 3D digital network models. The platform’s versatile architecture and modules combine technical excellence, extensive experience, and a culture of innovation, enabling automation, scalability, and seamless integration to meet the specific needs of essential infrastructure owners, operators, and maintainers.

Tervinderjit (TJ) Singh, Expert Advisory – CX, Third Eye Advisory, said, “Altavec™ presents utilities, telecommunication companies and local governments with an opportunity to leverage AI, automation, analytics, and geospatial technologies to deliver preventive, predictive, environmental and sustainability services better, cheaper, faster and at scale. Benefiting all stakeholders and the environment in the long run.”

The launch of Altavec™ aligns with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to delivering next-generation technology solutions that enhance human-centric experiences and enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

