Coforge enhances collaboration with Microsoft to boost developer productivity.

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Coforge Limited, as part of its AI-first approach, has enhanced its collaboration with Microsoft to bring AI- AI-integrated developer productivity solutions to its engineering services, including legacy application modernisation and new code development for clients. As part of the association, Coforge has trained over 10,000+ developers on GitHub Copilot, built AI tools leveraging GitHub Copilot to forward engineer legacy applications to modern technology codes, and engaged with clients in the use of GitHub Copilot in different development ecosystems across industries.

Coforge has also achieved Accelerate Developer Productivity with Microsoft Azure specialisation, formerly known as DevOps with GitHub Advanced Specialisation that focuses on enhancing developer productivity through Microsoft’s AI-integrated toolchain. The specialisation is designed to help Microsoft partners demonstrate their expertise in enhancing developer productivity using Microsoft and AI- AI-integrated GitHub tools. As a program partner, Coforge has adopted robust processes to ensure customer success across all phases of developer productivity with Microsoft Azure, from the assessment phase to design, pilot, implementation, and post-implementation phases.

Matt Finkelstein, VP, Global Microsoft and Partner Solution Sales, GitHub said, “Congratulations to Coforge on achieving the Accelerate Developer Productivity with Microsoft Azure specialisation. This will allow Coforge to support the customers on their journey toward quickly enabling business outcomes through increased developer productivity.”  The specialisation guarantees that a partner adheres to the highest standards for service delivery and support, thereby enhancing partner visibility through prioritised ranking. This specialisation is available only to partners who meet additional stringent requirements, including having an active solutions partner for Digital & App Innovation designation and demonstrating significant Azure consumed revenue or engagement.

Developers face critical challenges working with complex legacy systems and modernising them, which is triggering low productivity. Coforge is positioned to lead the way in modern developer productivity with significant savings and usher in a new developer satisfaction experience. Vic Gupta, EVP and Head of the Microsoft business at Coforge said, “We are committed to providing the highest standards of service delivery and support to our customers by continuously and consistently adopting tools that are AI enabled and optimise developer productivity and help customers streamline their workflows, enhance collaboration, and deliver intelligent applications faster. Training and certification of 10,000+ workforce on GitHub Copilot, who are ready to work on legacy modernisation and accelerate new application development across industries, is a step ahead in this journey. As a result, for one of our clients, we have forward-engineered legacy codes, and have seen over 30% productivity gains for stories that require fresh code development.”

Express Computer

