Zendesk revolutionises customer experience with the launch of agentic AI-Powered Zendesk resolution platform

Zendesk announced its annual Relate conference, the launch of the Zendesk Resolution Platform, aimed at redefining customer experience. This platform, purpose-built for service by the largest AI service software provider, introduces a suite of advanced tools that seamlessly integrate Zendesk AI Agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, actions and integrations, governance and control, and measurement and insights. Together with human expertise, the Zendesk Resolution Platform empowers businesses to deliver exceptional service and ensure a clear path to issue resolution.

“The only metric that matters in customer service is resolution. The Zendesk Resolution Platform is not just making service faster – it is making Agentic AI work for service, solving every issue with less effort and better outcomes,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk. “Our network of AI agents built with service at the heart works like a well-trained search and rescue team, ensuring every interaction leads to a resolution. And as the only large service software provider offering outcome-based pricing, we make sure customers only pay for problems that are resolved, not for interactions or failed attempts. Resolutions are the future of customer service, and Zendesk is leading this revolution.”

Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia and India, Zendesk, adds, “As we look at the vibrant and rapidly evolving Indian market, it’s clear that businesses are not just seeking faster service but are demanding smarter, more efficient solutions that drive real outcomes. The digital transformation journey that many organisations in India are on presents a unique opportunity to leverage AI and advanced technologies to enhance customer and employee service. With our AI-powered Zendesk Resolution Platform and outcome-based pricing, we are uniquely positioned to meet these needs, enabling Indian businesses to navigate the complexities of customer and employee service with agility and precision while only paying for successful resolutions.”

The Zendesk Resolution Platform is built on five core components, all with new products and features announced today at Relate 2025:

Zendesk Agents

Next Generation Zendesk AI Agents are designed to enhance service delivery by providing faster, more accurate responses to customer inquiries, ensuring that every interaction is handled with precision and care. These new Zendesk AI Agents reason, learn, and adapt to even the most complex inquiries, providing customers with real resolutions.

Upgraded AI Agent Builder is a dynamic platform that allows businesses to create customised AI agents tailored to their unique service needs, enabling a more personalised customer experience and saving admins time.

New Copilot enhancements from Zendesk include the ability for businesses to seamlessly integrate Zendesk knowledge sources and external systems, enabling Copilot to autonomously run key business procedures on behalf of agents. For instance, the Copilot can generate context-rich responses using the help centre or effortlessly execute tasks in platforms like Jira or Slack. Best of all, setting up these integrations is now easier than ever, with no code required. These copilot enhancements significantly streamline workflows, enabling quicker resolutions while boosting agent productivity.

Comprehensive Knowledge Graph

Zendesk Knowledge Graph consolidates service knowledge for immediate access by Zendesk agents. This robust foundation powers over 50,000 active service knowledge bases, making it the largest service-specific resource globally. Businesses can easily index and connect their knowledge sources without a complex setup.

Zendesk Knowledge Builder uses AI to analyse past tickets and key business context to create a ready-to-use knowledge base, ensuring timely access to the right information for faster resolutions for those starting without a fully developed knowledge base. With Knowledge Builder, there’s no longer a setup and no content drafting.

New Generative Search feature provides immediate answers right at the top of the help centre and eliminates the need to sift through links. Unlike competitors, Generative Search will be included in every Zendesk plan.

Actions and Integrations

Action Builder empowers businesses to easily connect and automate AI and human agent workflows across any system without coding. With Action Builder, businesses can easily create the connected service experiences they need and that their customers crave, all within Zendesk and free from expensive vendors and custom development.

App Builder is a new no-code solution for building apps in Zendesk, leveraging generative AI. With the app builder, admins can develop custom apps using natural language prompts.

Governance and Control

AI Reasoning Controls give real-time visibility into the AI agent’s thinking. Now, businesses can see how their AI interprets customer requests, why the AI chooses certain responses, and where to refine the agent’s behaviour, ensuring it operates exactly the way businesses intend.

Measurement and Insights

Custom Quality Assurance (QA) is the only service QA that scores 100% of interactions across human and AI conversations. And now, using the power of generative AI, Custom QA surfaces hidden insights, giving businesses complete visibility into service quality. Custom QA doesn’t stop at ticket scoring or agent coaching either, Custom QA can generate reports such as ones that show every ticket where customers are discussing competitors.

AI Insights Hub is a centralised AI operations centre that shows all of the AI features that are active and highlights key usage metrics. Admins also get AI-driven recommendations, whether it’s suggesting automating responses or refining workflow routing rules.

“Zendesk’s launch of the AI-powered Resolution Platform marks a significant step forward in enhancing customer and employee service experiences. By integrating advanced AI capabilities with human expertise, Zendesk has the potential to position itself as a leader in the evolving landscape of AI-driven solutions,” said Daniel Newman, CEO, The Futurum Group. “As businesses increasingly adopt these technologies, the focus on delivering seamless, efficient service will undoubtedly shape the future of customer engagement.”

An Upgraded Enterprise Contact Centre Solution

Zendesk for Contact Centre is powered by AWS and enhanced with advanced voice capabilities with Zendesk’s proposed acquisition of Local Measure. This solution redefines the contact centre landscape—think of it as the un-CCaaS. Zendesk for Contact Centre delivers all the capabilities of an enterprise contact centre solution, no matter the geography, call volume, or complexity. With AI seamlessly integrated throughout the call journey, Zendesk for Contact Centre is easier to set up, use, and maintain.

Harnessing the Power of Customer Service, Now for Employees

Zendesk also announced the launch of the Zendesk Employee Service Suite. This versatile suite is designed specifically for internal support teams such as IT and HR, offering an intuitive yet powerful solution that equips teams to deliver exceptional employee service.

Designed for the Agentic AI era, the employee service suite features easy-to-deploy pre-trained AI that provides rapid resolutions and efficient, accurate service to employees. This suite includes essential tools for internal teams, including a service catalogue, new pre-built HRIS integrations, and a tailored agent workspace designed for employee service with task lists, approvals, and out-of-the-box templates.

In the coming months, Zendesk will launch IT Asset Management to help companies track and manage the hardware and software employees rely on every day.

“The new employee service suite is easy to implement and scale across departments, ensuring quick time to value and a low total cost of ownership. Zendesk future-proofs employee service with an easily integrable, adaptable, and customisable solution that empowers organisations to navigate a rapidly evolving workplace while leveraging the power of Agentic AI,” added Eggemeier.