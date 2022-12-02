Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tech Mahindra partners with Digital Economy Promotion Agency to accelerate digital transformation in Thailand

Tech Mahindra partners with Digital Economy Promotion Agency to accelerate digital transformation in Thailand

News
By Express Computer
0 24

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), a government agency established under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand to promote development of digital industry and innovation and ascertain nationwide digital technology adoption in order to achieve economic, social, cultural, and security benefits, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital transformation in Thailand.

As a part of the partnership, both organizations will co-develop innovative digital solutions and execute commercially viable projects and use cases for enterprises in areas of IoT, AI, 5G, Analytics, Blockchain, and Metaverse for various industries including Smart Cities, Telecom, among others.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Business Head, Communications-Media-Entertainment for EMEA and APJI Markets, Tech Mahindra, said, “We started our Thailand operations in 2004, and today it has become one of the most strategic and growth markets for us. Our partnership with depa will unlock immense potential for us to build, develop, and market innovative solutions for our customers in Thailand and support them in their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a major step forward in strengthening the industrial competitiveness between Thailand and India. We will also work towards diversifying the talent pool in the region through various skilling and upskilling initiatives on multiple technologies like NFT, Blockchain, Metaverse, AI, Analytics, IoT, 5G, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, and Cloud.”

Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) was established under the Digital Development for Economy and Society Act promulgated on 23 January 2017. The agency aims to support and promote the development of digital industry and innovation, support and promote digital technology adoption, which benefits the national economy, society, culture, and security according to Article 34 of the Act.

Dr Passakon Prathombutr, Senior Executive Vice President of Digital Economy Promotion Agency, said, “Thailand aims to become ASEAN’s digital hub, for which a digital workforce is vital. This partnership with Tech Mahindra will empower our talent development in key fields such as AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse. Depa is building Thailand Digital Valley (TDV), a state-of-the-art digital innovation ecosystem in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). TDV will become the digital and innovation hub for the entire region. Hence, this collaboration is strategic to the digital economy and society.”

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image