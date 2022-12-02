Tech Mahindra partners with Digital Economy Promotion Agency to accelerate digital transformation in Thailand

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), a government agency established under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand to promote development of digital industry and innovation and ascertain nationwide digital technology adoption in order to achieve economic, social, cultural, and security benefits, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital transformation in Thailand.

As a part of the partnership, both organizations will co-develop innovative digital solutions and execute commercially viable projects and use cases for enterprises in areas of IoT, AI, 5G, Analytics, Blockchain, and Metaverse for various industries including Smart Cities, Telecom, among others.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Business Head, Communications-Media-Entertainment for EMEA and APJI Markets, Tech Mahindra, said, “We started our Thailand operations in 2004, and today it has become one of the most strategic and growth markets for us. Our partnership with depa will unlock immense potential for us to build, develop, and market innovative solutions for our customers in Thailand and support them in their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a major step forward in strengthening the industrial competitiveness between Thailand and India. We will also work towards diversifying the talent pool in the region through various skilling and upskilling initiatives on multiple technologies like NFT, Blockchain, Metaverse, AI, Analytics, IoT, 5G, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, and Cloud.”

Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) was established under the Digital Development for Economy and Society Act promulgated on 23 January 2017. The agency aims to support and promote the development of digital industry and innovation, support and promote digital technology adoption, which benefits the national economy, society, culture, and security according to Article 34 of the Act.

Dr Passakon Prathombutr, Senior Executive Vice President of Digital Economy Promotion Agency, said, “Thailand aims to become ASEAN’s digital hub, for which a digital workforce is vital. This partnership with Tech Mahindra will empower our talent development in key fields such as AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse. Depa is building Thailand Digital Valley (TDV), a state-of-the-art digital innovation ecosystem in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). TDV will become the digital and innovation hub for the entire region. Hence, this collaboration is strategic to the digital economy and society.”

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.