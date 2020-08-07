Tech Mahindra Powers Remote and Secure Working Globally through ‘New Age Delivery’ Platform

Read Article

Tech Mahindra today rolled out its ‘New Age Delivery’ (NAD) platform with a new feature to power remote and secure working globally. NAD delivers a new age experience that powers business agility during COVID by optimizing software planning time upto 40%, around 20% reduction in operational-expenses, 25% upwards of cost saving.

Smart planning is a regimented and intelligent feature for remote teams to plan effectively and efficiently. NAD embraces the approach of transformation from ‘build’ to ‘reuse and deploy’ to reduce rework thus resulting in effort & time optimization in product planning and delivery. Smart planning feature of NAD engine allows teams working remotely to automate and templatize its planning and monitoring methods for daily work management. Global technology teams can automate requirement gathering, product backlog fulfilment, plan releases and monitor on one single dashboard through their new smart planning feature.

Abhijit Lahiri, Head of New Age Delivery, Tech Mahindra, said, “Leaders today are reimagining their business operations to ensure safe and secure service delivery in the ‘new normal’ of remote working. Our smart planning feature, which is an extension of our New Age Delivery engine as part of our TechMNxT charter, addresses all these challenges while also revolutionizing product planning and delivery conveyor. The platform being artificial intelligence enabled is intelligent enough to constantly guide the project teams for the optimum flight path for execution. Apart from the planning and monitoring, the platform also enables the program team to govern the status of various ongoing program execution with digital command center, enabled by various personas of the ecosystem.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]