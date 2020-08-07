Singularity launches SecurePass – A single platform to contactless entry

Read Article

Singularity Automation has been working on Smartphone based BLE technology driven IoT products in all of its offerings such as Smart Locks, Contact-less Access Controls, etc., Apart from this, they also have Energy Meters and Water Sensors for achieving greater operational efficiencies at the Property Management levels.

The pandemic has changed offices forever. Moving forward all the facilities would require strict restrictions and compliances to follow including how employees enter and access the workplace. Technology can help in meeting these compliances and this is reflected in the popularity of solutions like SecurePass which offers app based access control systems for any facility.

“SecurePass is the security brand owned by Singularity Automation and provides a full stack access control system wherein the employees can use their smartphone to access any facility thus making it contactless compared to traditional fingerprint solutions. The access control has a temperature scanner built-in if anyone shows any sign of fever, the access is denied. SecurePass uses a combination of door sensors and people counter to detect and send alerts for all such scenarios”, explains Akash Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Singularity Automation Pvt Ltd.

Lately, the Indian market is being flooded with Chinese facial recognition systems which are expensive yet one could easily be fooled by using someone’s photo. Considering your smartphone is already your wallet, it can act as a contactless key also. SecurePass uses Bluetooth technology to establish an encrypted connection between your phone and access control to grant access to any facility.

SecurePass is also pitching it’s product to businesses to enforce occupancy levels in buildings and various sections and rooms inside the buildings. It has an infrared people counter built-in so if the building reaches its designated capacity, the access to new entrants is denied. These sensors also help in detecting tailgating, making it a full-fledged security solution.

The clients have the flexibility to choose between the SecurePass’ Capex and Opex pricing plans, to customize their operational expense and yet leverage the technology to provide their end users a superior experience.

SecurePass also has the capability to integrate with its in-built Visitor Management System or to any existing VMS through API integration to offer even the Visitors and Customers the assurance of Pandemic Standard Security Compliance. Apart from this, there is even an extended scope to integrate the platform for Time & Attendance Management systems.

Goel continued, “We are seeing a disruption across all industries globally by COVID-19, and the way many of us interact with our customers overnight has stopped, changed or morphed. Maintaining social distancing has become at-most priority for modern buildings. SecurePass keeps track of the number of people entering the building and can send alerts/ restrict access if the total number of people inside exceeds a threshold. Our cloud platform combines multiple devices and gives a seamless single interface to manage one’s properties across multiple locations. Creating frictionless solutions is at the core of our business and while our current product offered similar technology, we understood the need to adapt and evolve the firmware with the current state of concern.”

SecurePass is also partnering with various HRMS companies that the employers use to automatically cut off access to terminated employees and automatically granting access to new employees. The company is also integrating CCTV cameras from various vendors to provide a single platform for all security needs.

