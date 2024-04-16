Tech Mahindra recognized as a market leader in customer experience services by HFS Research

Tech Mahindra announced that its Business Process Services arm – Tech Mahindra BPS – has been recognised as a market leader in the HFS Research Horizons report ‘Customer Experience Service Providers, 2024’ for its digital-first approach.

Tech Mahindra BPS is a global leader in providing next-generation digital customer experience through its wide array of service offerings including customer experience redesign, consulting, process re-engineering, and other managed services. The recognition showcases Tech Mahindra BPS’ exceptional proficiency in delivering customer experiences and contributing to enterprise business transformation.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our ‘people, process, and technology’ approach affirms our market leadership and propels our customers’ ventures forward, particularly in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector. The recognition in the ‘HFS Horizons: Customer Experience Service Providers, 2024’ report further solidifies Tech Mahindra’s exceptional performance in the domain.”

Tech Mahindra BPS has skillfully integrated a digital-first methodology, exceptional customer experience delivery, and an innovative gig model to formulate a comprehensive customer experience strategy. At the heart of this approach lies the Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra’s R&D arm, which is pioneering the use of advanced technologies such as Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G.

Melissa O’Brien, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research, said, “Tech Mahindra has been placed as a Horizon 3 market leader in our inaugural Customer Experience (CX) Services Horizon report for its digital-first approach, CX delivery capabilities, and approach to the gig model. Leveraging its partner ecosystem and its own Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra has developed CX technology using emerging tech, including GenAI. Customers of Tech Mahindra are impressed with the firm’s flexibility and speed of execution.”

In collaboration with premier technology partners, Tech Mahindra BPS has harnessed advanced technologies like GenAI, smart analytics, and automation to pioneer a cutting-edge technology suite. This includes chatbots, voice bots, webchat, omnichannel platforms, customer relationship management, and work-from-home solutions, marking a significant milestone in the industry.