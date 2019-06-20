Technology Senate day 1: Sessions that grabbed the attention

The Day 1 of the Technology Senate, 2019 kicked off with the keynote from Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea. The company is facing stiff competition from players like Reliance Jio and it just underwent a massive integration exercise of connecting the operations of both Vodafone and Idea Cellular. The company is largest telecom operator in India and the third largest in the world.

He highlighted and discussed the below points:

Amit Pradhan, CTSO, CPO & SVP, Vodafone Idea will also be moderating a panel discussion 21 june. It will also be interesting to hear him talk post the integration. The next session was a fireside chat – Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India with Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank. Below are the highlights:

Srikanth RP, Group Editor, Express Computers in engaging Fireside chat with Abhijit Singh, Head, Strategic initiatives and Blockchain, ICICI Bank at #TechSenate.@srikrp, @iambeingshikha pic.twitter.com/9rkLpIPXQ0 — GULSHAN K NARULA (@iamgulshan) June 20, 2019

The panel discussion: ‘Lessons from digital transformation’ saw the participation from CIOs from across businesses, from pharmaceuticals (Amitabh P Mishra, President & Global CTO, Emcure Pharma Group) to manufacturing (Jagdish Lomte, Vice President (IT) & CIO – BTG, Thermax), banking (Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head – Wholesale Banking Operations, IDFC First Bank) to Insurance (Moderator – Kirti Patil, CIO, Kotak Life Insurance) to IT services provider (Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solutions)

#TechSenate interesting panel discussion on “Lessons from digital transformation” pic.twitter.com/fghDro0pZt — GULSHAN K NARULA (@iamgulshan) June 20, 2019

The other sessions include presentations from Dr Rajeev Papneja, Chief Growth Officer, ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd

AI driven Network transformation: Saiish Kenkre, Regional Head, West, Juniper Networks India & Yogit Palande, Commercial Manager, Juniper Networks India

Poly – the Power of Many: Sam Kennedy, Chief Product Evangelist & Sr. Director, Global Product Management, Poly, Inc.

The lamplighting ceremony was attended by Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea, Ravinder P Singh, Director – Business Development, Public Sector, Dell, Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India, Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank, Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solutions and Sam Kennedy, Chief Product Evangelist & Sr. Director, Global Product Management, Poly

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]