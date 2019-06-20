Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Technology Senate day 1: Sessions that grabbed the attention

The keynote address from Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea and the fireside chat of Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India with Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank was the highlight of day 1

By Abhishek Raval
Top: Fireside Chat - Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer with Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank (Left): Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea and (Right): Lamp light ceremony
The Day 1 of the Technology Senate, 2019 kicked off with the keynote from Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea. The company is facing stiff competition from players like Reliance Jio and it just underwent a massive integration exercise of connecting the operations of both Vodafone and Idea Cellular. The company is largest telecom operator in India and the third largest in the world.

He highlighted and discussed the below points:

Amit Pradhan, CTSO, CPO & SVP, Vodafone Idea will also be moderating a panel discussion 21 june. It will also be interesting to hear him talk post the integration. The next session was a fireside chat – Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India with Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank. Below are the highlights:

The panel discussion: ‘Lessons from digital transformation’ saw the participation from CIOs from across businesses, from pharmaceuticals (Amitabh P Mishra, President & Global CTO, Emcure Pharma Group) to manufacturing (Jagdish Lomte, Vice President (IT) & CIO – BTG, Thermax), banking (Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head – Wholesale Banking Operations, IDFC First Bank) to Insurance (Moderator – Kirti Patil, CIO, Kotak Life Insurance) to IT services provider (Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solutions)

The other sessions include presentations from Dr Rajeev Papneja, Chief Growth Officer, ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd

AI driven Network transformation: Saiish Kenkre, Regional Head, West, Juniper Networks India & 　 Yogit Palande, Commercial Manager, Juniper Networks India

Poly – the Power of Many: Sam Kennedy, Chief Product Evangelist & Sr. Director, Global Product Management, Poly, Inc.

The lamplighting ceremony was attended by Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea, Ravinder P Singh, Director – Business Development, Public Sector, Dell, Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India, Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank, Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solutions and Sam Kennedy, Chief Product Evangelist & Sr. Director, Global Product Management, Poly


Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities. He can be reached at [email protected]

