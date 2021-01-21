Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Tencent, automaker Geely team up to expand digital service

Tencent, automaker Geely team up to expand digital service

NewsInternet
By IANS
0 7
Read Article

Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group and technology giant Tencent have signed an agreement to carry out cooperation in various fields, including digital marketing, autonomous driving and low-carbon development.

The two companies will work together to realise industrial digitalisation in terms of product development and research, manufacturing, marketing, user operation and after-sales service.

Cooperation will also be extended to the integration of mobile applications with multi-media services on vehicles and exploring opportunities in intelligent transportation.

Tencent will help Geely realise digital upgrading, sustainable development and low-carbon development, said Tang Daosheng, senior executive vice-president of Tencent, adding that the two companies will join hands to train high-tech talents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Geely expects to improve user experience by upgrading its industrial chain through digital means, said An Conghui, president of Geely Holding Group and CEO of Geely Auto Group.

In 2018, Geely and Tencent had cooperated for the first time to develop digital services on high-speed trains along with the China Railways Investment Co. Ltd.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image