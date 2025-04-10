Express Computer

Tessell raises $60M series B to expand AI-driven multi-cloud data ecosystems

News
By Express Computer
Tessell has announced its $60 million Series B funding round, bringing total funding to $94 million. The round was led by WestBridge Capital, with continued strong participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and new investments from B37.vc and Rocketship.vc. This capital will accelerate Tessell’s go-to-market expansion and fuel research and development in AI-powered data management within the evolving enterprise data ecosystem.

“Enterprises today struggle with siloed data and rigid database solutions that are incomplete, lacking performance, resilience, governance, and flexibility,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, Co-Founder and CEO of Tessell. “At Tessell, we are redefining cloud data management by creating a seamless, secure, high-performant AI-driven platform that supports both operational and analytical workloads—powering a true data ecosystem. This funding enables us to scale faster and continue pioneering the future of enterprise data management.”

“We could not be more excited to partner with Tessell to build the next generational data platform,” said Sumir Chadha, Co-founder and Managing Partner at WestBridge Capital. “Prior to Tessell, few companies could challenge incumbents in database management despite their inefficiencies. Now, enterprises are shifting to Tessell for a high-performing and cost-effective solution, spending less time managing their databases and creating more business value.”

Tessell was created to address a fundamental challenge: while cloud adoption has surged, managing enterprise databases in the cloud remains archaic and expensive. Tessell’s fully managed, multi-cloud database platform eliminates these pain points by offering:

  1. Modern cloud DB platform for AI apps with vector extensions to popular DB engines, and providing conversational query capabilities.
  2. High-performance, scalable cloud database compatible with PostgreSQL and MySQL, powered by patented technology to eliminate provisioned IOPS
  3. A unified control plane for seamless management of multiple cloud providers, database engines, and infrastructures
  4. Comprehensive data ecosystem, connecting mission-critical operational data with analytical/decision-making systems (data lakes, warehouses)
  5. Zero RPO/RTO high availability & disaster recovery services for uninterrupted operations
  6. Enterprise-grade security and compliance with custom policies
  7. Lift & Shine for your data estate to achieve significant TCO reduction

“Tessell is solving one of the most pressing challenges today in enterprise cloud adoption: data fragmentation and inefficiency,” said Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge Capital. “Their platform brings unprecedented performance, flexibility, and automation to AI-powered database management, helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their data. We’re thrilled to support their next phase of growth.”

Tessell has already built an enterprise-grade cloud database service and data ecosystem with a consumer-grade interface. Now, it is advancing these solutions through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), allowing enterprises to manage and interact with their data through an intuitive, conversation-grade experience. This funding will accelerate the development of AI-driven capabilities that make data management more accessible, intelligent, and interactive, empowering businesses to seamlessly harness the full potential of their data through natural, AI-powered interactions.

“We are just getting started,” added Kuchibhotla. “This funding marks a major milestone, but it’s only the beginning of our journey. The future of enterprise data management is being rewritten, and we’re excited to be a part of that driving force. We will make it “Conversational”, “Affordable”, and “Prescriptive”, defying CAP theorem for enterprise data management. With AI at the core of our platform, we’re making data more accessible, more powerful, and more intuitive than ever before. The opportunities ahead are limitless, and we can’t wait to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for our customers.”

