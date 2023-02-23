Thales launches its design center at Noida

Thales, celebrating its 70th anniversary in India this year, has opened its first world-class Design Center at its Engineering Competence Centre in Noida. This Thales Design Center will serve as a hub for creative and innovative thinking, and help drive collaboration with customers, partners and academia to develop new products and services for India and for the world.

The opening of this cutting-edge facility, the 13th of its kind worldwide by Thales, is part of the organisation’s expansion plans in India. It stands as a testament to India’s importance for the organization and its steadfast commitment to driving innovation and growth in the country.

The Thales Design Center in Noida boasts of a classic combination of a talented team of experts including UX designers, Design Thinking coaches and other professionals, latest tools and technologies, and an open, collaborative space that is designed to foster creativity and innovation. The objective of this Center is to working closely with customers, partners, and academia to develop new products and services, and continue to partner India in its growth and success in the years to come.