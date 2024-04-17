The role of AI in reshaping PGDM curricula

Today, as AI continues to penetrate various industries, business schools in India are beginning to equip future business leaders with the knowledge and skills to harness its potential. With the quick progression of artificial intelligence-innovation, organisations are hoping to enroll experts who can coordinate AI into their business techniques and drive development.

Some recent reports suggest that demand for AI-focused curriculum has increased by 38% compared to the previous year. This trend shows a growing recognition of the transformative potential of AI across industries, driving students to look for specialised education in their field. In this pursuit, Mr. Anil Somani, the Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School- Delhi comments, “Over the past few years, the entire education system in India has undergone a tremendous change. Ever since the pandemic, education is no longer confined to the four walls of a classroom and to maintain the continuity of education, we have exposed our students to the

world of advanced technology where they are not just the future leaders but also will help students succeed in tomorrow’s job market.”

“Additionally, while AI holds immense potential to drive innovation and efficiency, students must recognize its constraints and ethical considerations. Topics such as bias in AI algorithms, the ethical implications of AI applications, and the societal impact of automation are integrated into the curriculum to encourage critical thinking and responsible AI development.”

Use of AR and VR

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two technologically advanced simulations that are changing the entire education system. With the help of VR, today’s business schools can create simulations of business environments that help students showcase their decision-making skills in a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, with the help of virtual reality, colleges can create virtual tours of company headquarters, allowing students to explore the company’s operations and culture.

AR on the other hand can be used to enhance the learning experience by overlaying digital content onto the real world. It offers students a learning experience which is not limited to a classroom. Additionally, with the help of augmented reality, students can create interactive diagrams and charts which can help them explore complex concepts in a more engaging way.

Blockchain technology

In today’s fast-paced world, blockchain technology has emerged as a game-changer. This particular technology is impacting education by enabling new forms of collaboration and knowledge-sharing. From banking, finance, agriculture and supply chain to government, healthcare, and education, almost every sector is not adopting blockchain technology. It is increasingly becoming a transferable skill that every student should learn in today’s time.

Industry collaboration and experiential learning

Hands-on experience is invaluable in understanding the practical application of AI concepts. PGDM programs are increasingly integrating experiential learning opportunities such as case studies, simulations, hackathons, and industry projects. Collaborations with industry partners provide students with real-world exposure to AI implementations in diverse business contexts. These experiential learning initiatives not only reinforce theoretical concepts but also foster critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and adaptability—qualities essential for thriving in AI-driven environments.

Impact of AI on PGDM Curricula

Involving the fundamentals of AI in PGDM is extremely important for students in today’s modern world. At the core of AI education lies the exploration of various subfields such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and neural networks. These areas serve as the bedrock upon which students build their knowledge and skills in AI.

Beyond theoretical concepts, practical applications also play an important role in AI knowledge within PGDM curricula. Students engage in real-world case studies, projects, and simulations that illustrate how AI technologies are deployed across various business functions and industries. Whether it’s optimising supply chain logistics, personalising customer experiences, or enhancing financial forecasting, students gain firsthand experience in applying AI to solve complex business challenges.

In short, the integration of artificial intelligence into PGDM curricula represents a paradigm shift in business education, reflecting the evolving needs of the digital era. By equipping students with AI knowledge and skills, PGDM programs are preparing future business leaders to navigate the complexities of a data-driven world.

From understanding AI fundamentals to addressing ethical considerations and fostering experiential learning, PGDM curricula are at the forefront of shaping a new generation of AI-savvy professionals poised to drive innovation and transformation in the business landscape. As AI continues to redefine business paradigms, the

role of PGDM programs in nurturing AI talent will only become increasingly indispensable.