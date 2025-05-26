Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TI teams with NVIDIA to bring efficient power distribution to AI infrastructure

TI teams with NVIDIA to bring efficient power distribution to AI infrastructure

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Texas Instruments (TI) announced it is working with NVIDIA in the development of power management and sensing technologies for will help enable NVIDIA’s future 800V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power distribution systems for data center servers. The new power architecture paves the way for more scalable and reliable next-generation AI data centers.

With the growth of AI, the power required per data center rack is predicted to increase from 100kW today to more than 1MW shortly.1 To power a 1MW rack, today’s 48V distribution system would require almost 450lbs of copper, making it physically impossible for a 48V system to scale power delivery to support computing needs in the long term.2

The new 800V high-voltage DC power-distribution architecture will provide the power density and conversion efficiency that future AI processors require, while minimising the growth of the power supply’s size, weight and complexity. This 800V architecture will enable engineers to scale power-efficient racks as data-center demand evolves.

“A paradigm shift is happening right in front of our eyes,” said Jeffrey Morroni, director of power management research and development at Kilby Labs and a TI Fellow. “AI data centers are pushing the limits of power to previously unimaginable levels. A few years ago, we faced 48V infrastructures as the next big challenge. Today, TI’s expertise in power conversion combined with NVIDIA’s AI expertise is enabling 800V high-voltage DC architectures to support the unprecedented demand for AI computing.”

“Semiconductor power systems are an important factor in enabling high-performance AI infrastructure,” said Gabriele Gorla, VP of System Engineering of NVIDIA. ” NVIDIA is teaming with suppliers to develop an 800V high-voltage DC architecture that will efficiently support the next generation of powerful, large-scale AI data centers.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image