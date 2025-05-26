Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Seqrite identifies 650+ cyber incidents linked to geopolitical tensions surrounding ‘Operation Sindoor’

Seqrite identifies 650+ cyber incidents linked to geopolitical tensions surrounding ‘Operation Sindoor’

News
By Express Computer
Beyond 2025: Fourth Edition of AI Conference Sees AI Leaders Discussing the Future of AI and Indian Industry
Beyond 2025: Fourth Edition of AI Conference Sees AI Leaders Discussing the Future of AI and Indian Industry
0 2

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, through its Seqrite Labs, has revealed some critical details about coordinated cyberattacks exploiting geopolitical tensions during ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s military counterterrorism response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack. While the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir from May 7-10, 2025, the threat intelligence team at Seqrite Labs identified parallel cyber campaigns by Pakistan-aligned threat actors targeting defense, healthcare, telecom, and government sectors across India.

The cyber offensive began on April 17, 2025, with spear-phishing emails distributing weaponised files such as Final_List_of_OGWs.xlam and Preventive_Measures_Sindoor.ppam. These attachments exploited public concern about national security by masquerading as official Indian government advisories. Forensic analysis confirmed the use of Ares RAT, an evolved variant of APT36’s Crimson RAT malware, which established covert communication channels with command-and-control (C2) servers at IP 167.86.97[.]58:17854. Attackers spoofed legitimate Indian domains like nationaldefensecollege[.]com and zohidsindia[.]com to bypass security protocols.

Between May 7-10, Seqrite’s telemetry recorded 650+ cyber incidents, including DDoS attacks on telecom providers (Jio, BSNL), defacements of state education portals, and credential harvesting campaigns against healthcare institutions like AIIMS and Apollo Hospitals. Hacktivist collectives such as #OpIndia and #OperationrSindoor coordinated via Telegram, claiming responsibility for leaking sensitive data from defense contractors and municipal databases.

The attackers’ infrastructure leveraged virtual private servers (VPS) in Russia, Germany, and Indonesia to mask origins. Malicious .ppam and .Ink files triggered PowerShell scripts that disabled security tools, exfiltrated military communication logs, and deployed ransomware on healthcare systems. Seqrite’s countermeasures included 26 custom detection signatures deployed across Seqrite XDR, integration of YARA rules into national threat intelligence platforms, real-time alerts for spoofed domains, and threat advisory dissemination to Indian entities.

The targeted cyberattacks on Indian institutions in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan paint a clear picture of how nation-state actors now collaborate with non-state hacktivists, merging technical intrusion with psychological operations. The evolution of APT36 and the simultaneous hacktivist attacks signal a deliberate convergence of cyber espionage and ideological warfare. Instead of isolated malware campaigns, we now face digitally coordinated war games run with a common objective: that of destabilising, disinforming, and disrupting.

In light of these alarming findings, Seqrite urges organisations to exercise utmost caution regarding their digital security. They are advised to adopt a zero-trust approach, deploy advanced, multi-layer security systems, create regular backups, and conduct awareness drives to impart essential cybersecurity training that can help reduce human error. Seqrite’s cutting-edge suite of cybersecurity solutions, including EPS, ZTNA, EDR, XDR, and Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform and Seqrite Threat Intel Platform, can help organisations of all sizes strengthen their cybersecurity stance.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image