GTT Data Solutions – Consolidation of merged companies complete, strong growth outlook

In the recent Board meeting held in Sangli which is an upcoming GCC for GTT Data Solutions Limited, the Company reported Rs 16.53 crores revenue for the year of 2024-25.

Pankaj Samani, Managing Director of GTT Data Solutions Ltd said “With strong growth outlook in each of the businesses, we expect to reach an annual revenue run rate of Rs 150 – 180 crores by the end of the current fiscal with the companies we have acquired and plan to acquire.” The company has in April 2025 acquired two successful companies in India in the Data Engineering and Analytics space to strengthen their proposition for providing AI and Dual Intelligence solutions to the market. There are plans to also acquire a company in Singapore.

The company has already incurred setup costs, team expansion expenses, and transaction costs under its new management in its first year of operation, and is now poised to pursue growth through new acquisitions.

GTT Data Solutions is strongly focused on Data Engineering, Analytics, AI solutions and development of Human Resources fully skilled in new software, data and AI and the merged companies are now structured under two business streams that make up the company’s Dual Intelligence offerings to the market – Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of GTT Data Solutions ltd said “We are excited about the development and maturing of a new company with a steady growth trajectory of 20-25% annually in the next three to five years by offering end-to end solutions for corporate customers. Our uniqueness comes from the ability to navigate people, data and software challenges companies face in the rapidly changing business environment and the era of AI. We have appointed key leaders to head the Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence divisions of the business and will continue to pursue organic growth and market facing acquisitions to build out our market and services capabilities.”

Gopalraje Patwardhan, CEO of GTT Data Solutions Ltd said “We see GTT Data well positioned to take advantage of the shift in the business proposition of Information Technology Company from being technology driven to customer driven approach”